DB vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match 21

The Delhi Bulls will be taking on the Deccan Gladiators in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on 27th November at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Delhi Bulls will be happy with their performance this season as they see themselves placed fourth in the table having won four of their six matches. They will be high on confidence after a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over the Northern Warriors and will be hoping to show the same intent in this game.

Meanwhile, the Deccan Gladiators have performed brilliantly so far this season and are currently in second place with four wins in six matches. They are coming off a five-wicket victory against the Chennai Braves and will be aiming to maintain that level of performance in this match.

DB vs DG Probable Playing 11 Today

Delhi Bulls

Dwayne Bravo (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Luke Wright, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

Deccan Gladiators

Wahab Riaz (C), Tom Moores (WK), Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, Abu Dhabi T10

Date and Time: 27th November, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has generally been favorable to both aspects of the game. However, in the recent matches played here, we have seen batters taking the game away from the bowlers and smashing them all over the park.

Today’s DB vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah has been consistent with the bat for the Bulls. He has 165 runs to his name so far while also being handy behind the wickets.

Batters

Tom Banton: Banton didn't start the tournament on a positive note. But in recent games, the destructive opening batter has been vital for his side and has provided quick starts.

Sherfane Rutherford: Rutherford is yet to leave a mark with the bat this season. However, he is an excellent batter who is expected to make a strong comeback in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu had a strong showing in the last match, picking up three wickets. He is a talented all-rounder who can prove to be crucial once again.

Romario Shepherd: Romario is a genuine bowling all-rounder who can also score at a quick pace at the death. So far, he has scored 56 runs and has grabbed four wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Odean Smith: Odean has been decent with the ball, scalping five wickets while contributing some handy runs with the bat down the order.

Dominic Drakes: Drakes picked up one wicket in the previous encounter. He is a reliable bowler for his side and is expected to play a significant role in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in DB vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 469 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 290 points

Andre Russell: 273 points

Odean Smith: 251 points

Romario Shepherd: 237 points

Important stats for DB vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 6 matches, 30 runs, 11 wickets

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 6 matches, 165 runs

Andre Russell: 6 matches, 62 runs, 5 wickets

Odean Smith: 6 matches, 60 runs, 5 wickets

Romario Shepherd: 5 matches, 56 runs, 4 wickets

DB vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today

DB vs DG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Andre Russell, Tom Moores, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DB vs DG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Luke Wright, Adil Rashid.

Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Romario Shepherd

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee