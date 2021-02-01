DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Feb 1st, 2021

Match 15 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Delhi Bulls taking on the Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

The Delhi Bulls have been one of the more impressive teams in this competition with two wins in three games.

With a power-packed batting unit led by Evin Lewis, the Bulls have scored runs for fun. Their only loss has come against a resilient Northern Warriors side.

With ample depth in both the batting and bowling departments, the Bulls will be looking to bounce back to winning ways although it is easier said than done heading into this fixture.

Their opponents, Deccan Gladiators, have won only one out of the three league games so far.

Although the duo of Azam Khan and Kieron Pollard have come up with the goods more often than not, their batting looks relatively weak compared to their opponents.

However, they possess two all-time great spinners in Imran Tahir and Sunil Narine, both of whom have shown glimpses of what they are capable of with the ball.

With a decent side in place, the Gladiators would also fancy their chances ahead of this fixture against the Bulls.

The Bulls edge the Gladiators on paper owing to their superior depth in the batting department.

However, Kieron Pollard would be itching to get one over his mate Dwayne Bravo, who is the opposition captain.

Advertisement

With both teams eyeing a return to winning ways, another entertaining game of cricket beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil and Nyeem Young.

Deccan Gladiators

Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohd Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed and Fidel Edwards

Deccan Gladiators

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (C), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Imtiaz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan and Ravi Rampaul.

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 15

Date: 1st February 2021, at 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Although this is the third game of the day, the pitch should play out nicely for the batsmen. With the ball skidding on nicely under the lights, the bowlers will have to be smarter with their lines and lengths.

While there is some swing on offer early on, the spinners should come into play in the middle overs, making for a slightly even contest between bat and ball.

Advertisement

Both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss with 100 being par at this venue.

DB vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DB vs DG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Gurbaz, M Shahzad, K Pollard, E Lewis, C Delport, S Narine, D Bravo, M Nabi, F Edwards, Z Khan and I Tahir

Captain: E Lewis, Vice-Captain: K Pollard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Gurbaz, Azam Khan, K Pollard, E Lewis, C Delport, S Narine, Ali Khan, M Nabi, F Edwards, Z Khan and I Tahir

Captain: K Pollard, Vice-Captain: M Nabi