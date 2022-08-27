DB vs GSB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report  for ECS Krefeld T10 2022, 1st Semi-Final

Dusseldorf Blackcaps (DB) will take on Golden Star Bonn (GSB) in the first semi-final of the ECS Krefeld T10 2022 at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DB vs GSB Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 1st semi-final.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps have had a terrific campaign so far and it seems like there’s no stopping them. They finished on top of Group B with seven wins and just a single loss from their eight games. Blackcaps had 14 points to their name and they suffered a surprising loss in their last group stage encounter against TV & TBV Lemgo in a game they rotated heavily. They defeated Koln Challengers by a massive margin of 63 runs in their quarter-final.

Golden Star Bonn finished second in Group A. They won four of their eight matches and finished the group stage campaign with eight points, two points behind table-toppers Aachen Rising Stars. They defeated TV & TBV Lemgo in the quarter-finals by four wickets.

DB vs GSB Match Details, 1st Semi-Final

The first semi-final of the ECS Krefeld T10 2022 will be played on August 27 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The match is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DB vs GSB, ECS Krefeld T10 2022, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: August 27, 2022, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DB vs GSB Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is batting-friendly and high scores are quite common here. Bowlers have struggled to keep a check on the flow of runs and that trend is likely to continue.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111.2

Average second innings score: 94.4

DB vs GSB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: W-L-W-W-W

Golden Star Bonn: W-W-W-L-W

DB vs GSB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dusseldorf Blackcaps Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps Probable Playing 11

Niraj Rasik Patel, Benjamin Das, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Sudipro Ray, Karthik Suresh, Jamshed Khan, Oacoroni Ahamed, Gaurav Gupta, Puneet Kumar, Abdul Jalili, Naveen Puttaraju.

Golden Star Bonn Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Golden Star Bonn Probable Playing 11

N Safi, Leela Gurugubelli, Pavankumar Tokachichu, Paritosh Bairagi, Salahuddin Mirza, Adeeb Asgher, Guri Singh, Harsha Parupalli, Raju Islam, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei.

DB vs GSB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Khan (7 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 217.85)

N Khan has provided a lot of impetus with the bat for Golden Star Bonn. He has managed 122 runs in seven innings at an average of 30.50 and at a strike rate of 217.85.

Top Batter pick

M Ahmadzai (9 matches, 95 runs and 6 wickets)

M Ahmadzai’s role hasn’t been strictly limited to the bat as he has fired across multiple departments. Ahmadzai has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of over 195 and he has also picked up six wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

O Ahamed (7 matches, 109 runs and 7 wickets)

O Ahamed has been a vital player for Dusseldorf Blackcaps and has provided a lot of balance to his team. He has scored 109 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 198.18 and has also taken seven wickets at an average of 11.57.

Top Bowler pick

L Gurugubelli (9 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 13.36)

L Gurugubelli is the highest wicket-taker for Golden Star Bonn so far in the competition. He has scalped 11 wickets in nine games at an average of 13.36. He also has an economy rate of 8.82.

DB vs GSB match captain and vice-captain choices

J Khan

J Khan is the second-highest scorer in the tournament and has amassed 218 runs in nine matches at an average of 36.33 and at a staggering strike rate of 218. He is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his side with eight wickets at an unbelievable average of 7.50. He will be an outstanding captaincy pick for your DB vs GSB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Raheel

M Raheel is the second-highest scorer for his team with 155 runs at an average of over 38. He also has a strike rate of close to 165 and Raheel’s chemistry with Khan is quite evident on the pitch. Raheel is also their highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an average of 12.30 and at an economy rate of 7.23.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DB vs GSB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points J Khan 218 runs and 8 wickets 691 points M Raheel 165 runs and 10 wickets 615 points O Ahamed 109 runs and 7 wickets 452 points L Gurugubelli 11 wickets 429 points N Safi 113 runs and 7 wickets 410 points

DB vs GSB match expert tips

J Khan and M Raheel are the best players from Dusseldorf Blackcaps and have been miles clear of anyone else competing and that should factor in as you make your captaincy choices for the DB vs GSB Dream11 Fantasy.

DB vs GSB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Semi-Final, Head to Head League

DB vs GSB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Khan

Batters: M Ahmadzai, Z Khan, P Ganesan

All-rounders: J Khan, M Raheel, N Safi, O Ahamed

Bowlers: L Gurugubelli, R Nawabi, V Ganesan

DB vs GSB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Semi-Final, Grand League

DB vs GSB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Khan

Batters: M Ahmadzai, Z Khan, P Ganesan

All-rounders: J Khan, M Raheel, P Bairagi, O Ahamed

Bowlers: L Gurugubelli, R Nawabi, V Ganesan

