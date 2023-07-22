DB vs JBL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 22, 2023

Durban Qalandars (DQ) will square off with Joburg Buffaloes (JB) in the fifth match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to get underway at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 22

The Qalandars made a flawless start to their T10 campaign, securing an eight-run victory against Cape Town Samp Army in their first match. Hazratullah Zazai’s 38 and Tim Seifert's 49 along with Asif Ali's quick 17 runs helped them set a challenging target of 126 runs.

The bowling prowess of Omarzai and Linde, who took two wickets each, was well supported by Brad Evans and helped them secure the win.

Joburg Buffaloes also had a similar start to their campaign, emerging victorious in their opening match against Bulawayo Braves by 10 runs. Tom Banton's 34 and Rahim's 46 were instrumental in JB setting a total of 105 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez's exceptional performance with the ball, taking six wickets, played a major role in their narrow victory.

On that note, here are three players you can opt for as the captain or vice-captain choices for the upcoming DB vs JBL Dream11 match.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez (JBL) - 8.0 credits

England v Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Mohammad Hafeez is an experienced Pakistani all-rounder who can contribute to both aspects of the game. He has smashed 344 runs in 24 T10 matches at a decent strike rate of 166.18. Hafeez has also bowled well chipping in 11 wickets in nine innings at a bowling strike rate of 8.18.

The 42-year-old bowled an outstanding spell of 6/4 in the opening game against Bulawayo Braves and will look to replicate a similar one today.

#2 Tom Banton (JBL) - 8.5 credits

Somerset CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Banton will serve as an opener for Joburg Buffaloes in the ongoing tournament. He scored an impressive 18-ball 34 runs inning in the previous match with four 4s and two 6s. He has appeared in 23 T10 matches so far and has scored 542 runs at a decent average of 24.64.

#1 Hazratullah Zazai (DB) - 8.0 credits

Afghanistan v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hazratullah Zazai is an explosive Afghan opening batter known for his hard-hitting prowess in the T10 format. He scored 38 runs in the previous game from 25 deliveries, with five boundaries. He has maintained an impressive average of 33.53 in T10 matches and a strike rate of 177.11.

Given Zazai’s solid stats, he will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain of your DB vs JBL Dream11 teams.

