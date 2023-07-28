DB vs JBL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 28, 2023

The Durban Qalandars (DB) will lock horns with the Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) in the Qualifier 1 match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, July 28.

The Durban Qalandars had a fantastic run in the league-stage matches, securing the top spot on the points table. They ended their campaign with five wins and three losses, including a thrilling seven-run victory against the Bulawayo Braves.

The Joburg Buffaloes, on the other hand, had a well-balanced performance with four wins and as many losses, finishing in second position. Their last game saw them defeat the Harare Hurricanes by nine wickets.

The Durban Qalandars have already won twice against the Buffaloes in the ongoing tournament. The Joburg Buffaloes will be determined to turn the tables this time and secure a much-needed victory against a strong opponent.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain choices for the upcoming DB vs JBL Dream11 match.

#3 Hazratullah Zazai (DB) - 9.0 credits

Hazratullah Zazai has been in good touch with the bat in Zim Afro T10, holding the fourth position in the highest run-scorers list with 202 runs. He has maintained a fine average of 28.85, scoring at a decent strike rate of 150.74.

Zazai will aim to surpass his best score of 49 and continue his impressive performance in the upcoming must-win DB vs JBL Dream11 match.

#2 Tim Seifert (DB) - 9.0 credits

Tim Seifert has experienced some inconsistency in the last four games, managing to score only 55 runs. He has been a key contributor for the Qalandars in previous matches, scoring 226 runs at an average of 32.38 and S/r above 200.

Seifert needs a couple or more runs to jump back to the top spot in the most runs leaderboard. The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter will be determined to bounce back in the upcoming DB vs JBL Dream11 match and play a game-changing innings.

#1 Mohammad Hafeez (JBL) - 9.0 credits

Mohammad Hafeez is undoubtedly the top choice for the captaincy of your Dream11 team. He currently leads the most wickets chart with 12 wickets to his credit and has also been the highest run-scorer for the Buffaloes, amassing 145 runs.

Throughout the tournament, Hafeez has displayed his all-round capabilities with a best score of 40* and a best bowling figure of 6/4. It is highly likely that he will replicate similar outstanding performances in today's DB vs JBL Dream11 game.

