DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zim Afro T10, Final

The final match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see Durban Qalandars (DB) square off against Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Saturday, July 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Durban Qalandars have won six of their last ten matches. The Joburg Buffaloes, on the other hand, have won five of their last nine matches. The Joburg Buffaloes will give it their all to win the match but Durban Qalandars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DB vs JBL Match Details

The final match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will be played on July 29 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DB vs JBL, Final

Date and Time: 29 July 2023, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. The pacers may play an important role in this match. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Harare Hurricanes and Durban Qalandars, where a total of 166 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

DB vs JBL Form Guide

DB - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

JBL - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

DB vs JBL Probable Playing XI

DB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert (wk), Andre Fletcher, Asif Ali, Craig Ervine, Nick Welch, Brad Evans, George Linde, Mohammad Amir, Tendai Chatara, Daryn Dupavillon, Tayab Abbas.

JBL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Milton Shumba, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Matthew Campbell.

DB vs JBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Seifert

T Seifert is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Banton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Pathan

A Ali and Y Pathan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Zazai played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Hafeez

B Evans and M Hafeez are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Linde is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ahmad and T Chatara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Muzarabani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DB vs JBL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hafeez

M Hafeez will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Hafeez has earned 690 points in the last nine matches.

Y Pathan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Pathan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is a destructive T10 player. He has earned 327 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for DB vs JBL, Final

T Seifert

B Evans

T Banton

M Hafeez

Y Pathan

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, T Banton, A Fletcher.

Batters: Y Pathan, A Ali.

All-rounders: M Hafeez, B Evans, G Linde.

Bowlers: N Ahmad, T Chatara, B Muzarabani.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, T Banton, A Fletcher.

Batters: Y Pathan.

All-rounders: M Hafeez, B Evans.

Bowlers: N Ahmad, T Chatara, B Muzarabani, T Abbas, W Masakadza.