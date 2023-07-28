DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zim Afro T10, Qualifier 1

The Qualifier 1 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will see the Durban Qalandars (DB) lock horns with the Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DB vs JBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Durban Qalandars have won five of their last eight matches. The Joburg Buffaloes, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches.

The Joburg Buffaloes will give it their all to win the match, but the Durban Qalandars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DB vs JBL Match Details

The Qualifier 1 match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will be played on July 28 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DB vs JBL, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Pacers might play an important role in this match. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Harare Hurricanes and the Joburg Buffaloes, where a total of 166 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

DB vs JBL Form Guide

DB - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

JBL - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

DB vs JBL Probable Playing XI

DB Playing XI

No injury updates

Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert (wk), Andre Fletcher, Asif Ali, Craig Ervine ©, Nick Welch, Brad Evans, George Linde, Mohammad Amir, Tendai Chatara, Daryn Dupavillon, and Tayab Abbas.

JBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Mohammad Hafeez ©, Milton Shumba, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, and Matthew Campbell.

DB vs JBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Seifert

T Seifert is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. T Banton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Zazai

A Ali and H Zazai are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. Y Pathan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Hafeez

B Evans and M Hafeez are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Bopara is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ahmad and T Chatara. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Muzarabani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DB vs JBL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hafeez

M Hafeez will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 659 points in the last eight matches.

T Seifert

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Seifert your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is a destructive T10 player. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 402 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for DB vs JBL, Qualifier 1

R Bopara

T Seifert

B Evans

T Banton

M Hafeez

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, T Banton

Batters: H Zazai, A Ali

All-rounders: M Hafeez, B Evans, G Linde, R Bopara

Bowlers: N Ahmad, T Chatara, B Muzarabani

Durban Qalandars vs Joburg Buffaloes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, T Banton, A Fletcher, M Rahim

Batters: H Zazai

All-rounders: M Hafeez, B Evans, G Linde, R Bopara

Bowlers: N Ahmad, T Chatara