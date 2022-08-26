DB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Krefeld T10 2022, 4th Quarter-Final

Dusseldorf Blackcaps (DB) will take on Koln Challengers (KCH) in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS Krefeld T10 2022 at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Friday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DB vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 4th Quarter-Final.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps have had a terrific campaign so far and it seems like there’s no stopping them. They finished on top of Group B with seven wins and just a single loss from their eight games.

Blackcaps had 14 points to their name and they suffered a surprising loss in their last group stage encounter against TV & TBV Lemgo in a game they rotated heavily.

Meanwhile, Koln Challengers have had a very different campaign in comparison. Winning just four of their eight games, they finished fourth in Group A and just about managed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

They had eight points to their name and finished two points ahead of Bonn Blue Star. Koln Challengers were defeated by Golden Star Bonn in both their last two group stage fixtures.

DB vs KCH Match Details, 4th Quarter-Final

The fourth quarter-final of the ECS Krefeld T10 2022 will be played on 26th August at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The match is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DB vs KCH, ECS Krefeld T10 2022, 4th Quarter-Final

Date and Time: 25th August, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DB vs KCH Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is friendly to the batters and high scores are quite common here. Bowlers have struggled to keep a check on the flow of runs and that trend is likely to continue.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 97.8

Average second innings score: 90

DB vs KCH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: L-W-W-W-W

Koln Challengers: L-L-L-W-L

DB vs KCH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dusseldorf Blackcaps Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps Probable Playing 11

Niraj Rasik Patel, Benjamin Das, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Sudipro Ray, Karthik Suresh, Jamshed Khan, Oacoroni Ahamed, Gaurav Gupta, Puneet Kumar, Abdul Jalili, Naveen Puttaraju

Koln Challengers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Koln Challengers Probable Playing 11

Vijay Rathnavel, Srinivas nareshkumar, Amey potale , Rohit narayanan , Faruke Jaani, Sriram Gurumurthy , Aravind Muthusubramanian, Sam George, Nagendra Donthi, Nikhil patil – ll, Kesava Motati

DB vs KCH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Rasik Patel (8 matches, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 133.33)

Having batted in just two innings, N Rasik Patel has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 133.33. If he gets the opportunity to bat here, he will be looking to score big.

Top Batter pick

A Potale (6 matches, 179 runs, Average: 35.80)

A Potale is the leading run-scorer for Koln Challengers in the competition. He has amassed 179 runs in just six innings at an average close to 36. He has also batted at a strike rate of over 167.

Top All-rounder pick

M Raheel (8 matches, 89 runs and 9 wickets)

M Raheel has scored 89 runs for Dusseldorf Blackcaps at a strike rate of over 132. However, he has had the greatest impact with the ball and is their leading wicket-taker with nine wickets at an average of 12.77.

Top Bowler pick

K Motati (8 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 20.40)

K Motati has done decently with the ball in hand for his team. He has scalped five wickets in eight games at an average of 20.40.

DB vs KCH match captain and vice-captain choices

J Khan

J Khan is the top-scorer for Dusseldorf Blackcaps at the moment and has collected 206 runs in eight matches at an average of 41.20 and at an awesome strike rate of over 221. In fact, he is just three runs behind the top-scorer in the competition.

He is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his side with seven wickets at an unbelievable average of 7.57. He will be an outstanding captaincy pick for your DB vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

N Donthi

N Donthi may have scored just 27 runs with the bat but he has been unstoppable with the ball. In fact, he is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 16 wickets in eight matches at a jaw-dropping average of 6.68. He has also bowled at an economy rate of 6.75.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DB vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points J Khan 206 runs and 7 wickets 639 points N Donthi 27 runs and 16 wickets 638 points M Raheel 89 runs and 9 wickets 469 points A Muthusubramanian 45 runs and 10 wickets 445 points O Ahamed 109 runs and 6 wickets 409 points

DB vs KCH match expert tips

J Khan and N Donthi are the best players from their respective sides and that should factor in as you make your captaincy choices for the DB vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy.

DB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th Quarter-Final, Head to Head League

DB vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Patel

Batter: A Potale, M Ahmadzai, N Guntur

All-rounder: J Khan, M Raheel, A Muthusubramanian, O Ahamed

Bowler: N Donthi, K Motati, V Ganesan

DB vs KCH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th Quarter-Final, Grand League

DB vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Patel

Batter: A Potale, M Ahmadzai, N Guntur

All-rounder: J Khan, M Raheel, A Muthusubramanian, G Gupta

Bowler: N Donthi, N Patil, K Shahab

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy