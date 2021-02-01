DB vs PD Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Abu Dhabi T10 Match – February 2nd, 2021

The Delhi Bulls are set to lock horns with the Pune Devils in the 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

The Delhi Bulls began their current campaign in stunning fashion. They registered consecutive wins over Bangla Tigers and defending champions Maratha Arabians.

However, the Northern Warriors got the better of them in their third fixture. Nevertheless, the Delhi Bulls have looked impressive so far and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

The Pune Devils also opened their account in the tournament with a win, getting the better of the Deccan Gladiators.

However, they then lost to Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars in back-to-back fixtures, and will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt.

Pune Devils

Advertisement

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Monir Hossan Khan, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dinesh Kumar

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad.

Pune Devils

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils, Match 17

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: February 2, 2021, 7:45 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is usually balanced, but tends to favor batsmen in the T10 format. The track is suited for pacers and a score of above 120 in this format is par on this ground.

DB vs PD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

EDB vs PD Drea" height="1247" width="800" />

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler Cadermore, Ravi Bopara, Evin Lewis, Kennar Lewis, Nasir Hossain, Dwayne Bravo, Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Fidel Edwards

Captain: Tom Kohler Cadermore, Vice-Captain: Ravi Bopara

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler Cadermore, Ravi Bopara, Evin Lewis, Kennar Lewis, Alex Davies, Dwayne Bravo, Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Fidel Edwards

Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz