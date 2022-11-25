DB vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 7

The seventh game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see Delhi Bulls (DB) square off against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DB vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Abu Dhabi lost their first match against the Deccan Gladiators by 35 runs, while the Bulls are coming off a four-run win against Northern Warriors. Abu Dhabi will look to win the game, but the Bulls are a better team and expected to prevail.

DB vs TAD Match Details

The seventh game of the Abu Dhabi T10 will be played on November 25 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DB vs TAD, Match 7

Date and Time: November 25, 2022; 7:45 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent and is conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Chennai Braves and New York Strikers saw 171 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

DB vs TAD Form Guide

DB - W

TAD - L

DB vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

DB

No injury update

Dwayne Bravo (C), Tom Banton (wk), Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Asif Khan, Imad Wasim, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed

TAD

No injury update

Chris Lynn (C), James Vince (wk), Alex Hales, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Mustafizur Rahman

DB vs TAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Banton (1 match, 38 runs)

Banton is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

A Hales (1 match, 8 runs)

T David and A Hales are the two best batter picks. C Lynn has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

F Allen (1 match, 26 runs, 2 wickets)

F Allen and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Drakes is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Gleeson (1 match, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks are R Gleeson and D Bravo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Naveen Ul Haq is another good pick.

DB vs TAD match captain and vice-captain choices

F Allen

Allen is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He scored 26 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

A Hales

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Hales the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and is in top form. He smashed 212 runs in England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign.

Five Must-Picks for DB vs TAD, Match 7

R Gleeson - 1 wicket

F Allen - 26 runs and 2 wickets

I Wasim - 17 runs and 1 wicket

T Banton - 38 runs

T David - 42 runs

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Banton

Batters: A Hales, C Lynn, R Rossouw, T David

All-rounders: F Allen, I Wasim

Bowlers: S Ahmed, Naveen Ul Haq, R Gleeson, D Bravo

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Banton

Batters: A Hales, C Lynn, T David

All-rounders: F Allen, I Wasim

Bowlers: S Ahmed, Naveen Ul Haq, R Gleeson, D Bravo, P Hatzoglou

Poll : 0 votes