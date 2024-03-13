DC vs GG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 13, 2024

The Delhi Capitals Women (DC) will take on the Gujarat Giants Women (GG) in the last league game of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will play host to this exciting DC vs GG clash on Wednesday (March 13).

The Delhi Capitals Women defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their last game. After posting 181 on the board, the Capitals’ bowlers kept picking up regular wickets. The game went down to the wire and they held their nerves to win the game by a single run.

The Gujarat Giants Women are also coming off a win. The batters did a decent job to score 152 in their quota of 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the UP Warriorz to 144/5 to win the game by eight runs.

Ahead of the DC vs GG contest on Wednesday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Alice Capsey (DC) – 8.5 Credits

Alice Capsey receiving an award. (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Alice Capsey of Delhi Capitals is having a very good competition. She has scored 230 runs in six outings at an average of 38.33 and is striking at 129.21. Capsey is also handy with the ball.

She had a decent outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Walking out to bat at four, Capsey hit eight boundaries and scored 48 off 32 balls before falling in the last over. She also picked up the big wicket of Smriti Mandhana while defending.

Capsey can contribute with both the bat and the ball and is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#2 Beth Mooney (GG) – 9 Credits

Beth Mooney in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

The Gujarat Giants Women have managed to win only two games. Their skipper Beth Mooney struggled early in the competition but is back in form and is scoring heavily for her side. The southpaw has scored 285 runs in seven games at a stellar average of 57 in WPL 2024.

Mooney led from the front in their last game against the UP Warriorz. Opening the batting, Mooney scored a 52-ball 74* to power her side to 152/8. Her knock comprised 10 fours and a six.

You can rely on Mooney to score big in the upcoming DC vs GG clash.

#1 Meg Lanning (DC) – 9 Credits

Meg Lanning in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Meg Lanning is leading the Delhi Capitals Women from the front in the WPL 2024. The experienced right-handed batter has amassed 290 runs in seven matches at 41.43. She is among the top three run-getters in the competition and has helped her side reach the playoffs.

Lanning is a consistent performer for her side. She scored a well-composed 29 off 26 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and gave her side a solid start. With the kind of form Lanning is in, she is a great pick as captain for your Dream11 side in the DC vs GG game on Wednesday.

