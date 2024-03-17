DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's WPL 2024 final - March 17, 2024

The WPL 2024 final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will happen tonight. It is the first-ever WPL final for RCB, who stunned defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator match on Friday.

RCB have played some top-quality cricket in this year's Women's Premier League, which has helped them reach the final. However, the Bangalore-based franchise have not defeated the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024.

The two franchises met twice in the league round - once in Bengaluru and once in Delhi. DC won both encounters. While the match in Bengaluru was not that close, the recent clash in Delhi saw DC edge RCB by just one run in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Fans should expect another thrilling contest between Delhi and Bangalore tonight in the WPL 2024 Final. Quite a few members of the cricket universe would also form their fantasy teams for the Dream11 contests.

RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry will likely be the most popular pick in the Dream11 teams. Perry is in sensational form. She picked up seven wickets and scored over 100 runs in her last two outings against the Mumbai Indians.

While most of the fans will have Perry in their fantasy teams for the WPL 2024 Final, here's a list of three players who can be differential picks.

#1 WPL 2024 Final can be the night of Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana failed to score even one half-century in the previous Women's Premier League. But this year, she has been among the top contenders to win the Orange Cap.

Mandhana played a fantastic 74-run knock from just 43 balls when RCB battled against DC in the Bengaluru leg of the competition. She smacked 10 fours and three sixes in that match.

Considering the way Mandhana dominated against DC bowlers in Bengaluru, fans should back her to score big in tonight's summit clash.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues got out for a duck in the Bengaluru fixture against RCB, but in the Delhi leg, she won the Player of the Match award in the DC vs RCB league game. Rodrigues scored 58 runs off 36 deliveries in that game while batting at No. 3 for the Delhi Capitals.

Like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues did not have an impressive season in 2023, but she has improved a lot in 2024. If the DC batter gets going tonight, she can win her second consecutive Player of the Match award against RCB.

#3 Sobhana Asha

Uncapped leg-spinner Sobhana Asha has established herself as a game-changer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024. She played a major role in the team's win against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana entrusted her with the responsibility of defending 12 runs in the final over, and Asha conceded just six. The leg-spinner has understood the conditions in Delhi well. If she keeps her nerve under pressure once again, Asha can produce a memorable spell against DC in the WPL 2024 final.