DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 10th March, 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go head-on in the 17th match of WPL 2024 on Sunday, March 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

This is a must-win game for both sides for different reasons. The Capitals are gunning for the top spot, while RCB looks to secure qualification for the playoffs, with the UP Warriorz also in the battle now.

DC's last outing was a shock defeat to the UP Warriorz in a low-scoring thriller, with Meg Lanning's dismissal triggering an epic collapse that saw them lose by one run.

Meanwhile, RCB lost their last outing to the Gujarat Giants, with the GG opening pair taking the game away from Smriti Mandhana's side. However, Georgia Wareham and Richa Ghosh did well to reduce the margin of defeat.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this one.

#3 Titas Sadhu (BOWL) (DC)

Young seamer Titas Sadhu has taken her opportunity in DC's playing XI really well, picking up three wickets in as many games at a quality economy rate of 7.25 and bowling average of 19.33.

She comes into this match after a very successful outing against the UP Warriorz, where she castled Kiran Navgire and Shweta Sehrawat to finish the game with a 70-point Dream11 haul.

While the sheer amount of bowling options Delhi possess does make it a bit risky picking Sadhu as it's not guaranteed that she'll complete her full quota of four overs, she's one of their in-form pacers, and against an inconsistent RCB batting lineup, she could be a worthy Dream11 pick.

#2 Sabbhineni Meghana (BAT) (RCB)

Sabbhineni Meghana has received a promotion as an opener. While she did decently on her first try in the stint against the UP Warriorz, she struggled to get going in the huge run chase against the Gujarat Giants, getting out for a 13-ball 4, effectively killing the momentum of the chase for RCB.

That might be why her ownership of Dream11 has dropped tremendously in this match, but that could be a huge error by those who aren't backing her. She showed tremendous application and comfort at the crease in Bangalore, and even if she drops back to No.3 for this match, she could certainly haul big on what should be a quality batting surface.

She's a quality Dream11 differential for this one.

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC)

Despite her match-winning 33-ball 69 against the Mumbai Indians that won her the POTM award, Jemimah Rodrigues continues to get sidelined as a Dream11 option by most players. The DC No.4 has scored 134 runs this season, averaging close to 35, and scoring at a strike rate of nearly 160, and on these really high-scoring Delhi tracks, she has been batting like a dream.

While the entire DC batting lineup choked in what seemed like a one-off defeat to the UP Warriorz, that doesn't seem like reason enough to not pick one of the best Indian batters in your team. She could be a dangerous Dream11 differential for this contest.