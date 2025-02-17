DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 17, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 4th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, February 17, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Ad

Both teams won their opening fixture in the tournament. While DC just about edged past Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling run-chase, RCB blazed their way to a 202-run target with more than an over to spare, powered by pyrotechnics from Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, and Ellyse Perry.

Since this is the first time the two teams are meeting since last year's final, this should be an interesting match-up.

Let's now look at the top three differential picks on Dream11 for this clash.

Ad

Trending

Indian all-rounder Minnu Mani, 25, could be a terrific Dream11 differential pick. DC skipper Meg Lanning was full of praise for her bowling efforts in the first match against MI, as it was her spell of 1/23 that helped them regain control of the match when Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt went berserk.

As the wickets at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara have slowed down gradually, spinners will continue to grow more and more effective. Mani is very likely to complete her full quota of overs in this match, and if DC are bowling first (dew is unlikely to have an impact), she could be an excellent Dream11 differential.

Ad

Jemimah Rodrigues had the 6th-best batting average last season.

Jemimah Rodrigues walked in to bat at No. 3 for DC against MI, and while she didn't make the most of the same after falling cheaply for two runs, she remains a solid Dream11 option, making it surprising to look at her poor ownership levels.

Ad

While it's unclear if she'll continue to bat at No. 3, Jemimah has a lot going for her as a Dream11 option going into this fixture. She put in a POTM-winning performance against RCB last season in the group stage, and fares decently against Georgia Wareham, RCB's only threatening bowler post the powerplay.

If she bats at No. 3, a player with her experience and class could make a mockery of her ownership and reward her Dream11 backers.

Ad

#1 Danni Wyatt-Hodge (BAT) (RCB)

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge's WPL debut was one to forget as she was cleaned up in the second over of RCB's batting innings by Ashleigh Gardner. The 33-year-old England batter is stepping up to open the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana in the absence of Sophie Devine.

Wyatt-Hodge is an experienced T20 opener who has featured in a whopping 170 T20Is, scoring over 3000 runs at a strike rate of 128.99. Her numbers in the WBBL and The Hundred are also quite solid, and she is someone who can find the boundary with relative ease.

Any opener in limited-overs cricket is a terrific Dream11 option because of the new point-scoring system, and a seasoned overseas option like Danni Wyatt-Hodge with differential ownership is an opportunity you wouldn't want to miss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️