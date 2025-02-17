DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 17, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash in the 4th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, February 17, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Ad

DC won a nail-biting thriller against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match of the tournament. A good bowling effort followed by a fast start from Shafali Verma put them in a position of dominance against Harmanpreet Kaur's side. However, a mid-innings collapse needed the cool head of U-19 captain Niki Prasad to steer them home, albeit with the help of some controversial third umpire decisions.

Their opponents and the defending champions RCB had no such problems, overcoming a sub-par bowling effort to register a record run-chase of 202 against the Gujarat Giants in the first match of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

This rematch of last season's final should be an exciting affair. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks in this fixture.

Ellyse Perry was the highest run-scorer of WPL 2024.

Despite being in poor form coming into this tournament, Ellyse Perry brought her A-Game in the very first match of the season. She played a crucial 34-ball 57 in RCB's run-chase against the Gujarat Giants, bailing them out of a really challenging situation.

Ad

She just loves batting in the WPL and has scored 657 runs at an average of 54.8. While her recent recovery from injury means that she's unlikely to bowl in this match, her threat and point-scoring potential as a batter is more than enough to qualify her as a Dream11 captaincy pick in this fixture.

#2 Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC)

Shafali Verma, despite being dropped from the national team, remains a top batter and one of the best Dream11 options in the WPL. The swashbuckling Indian opener scored a blistering 18-ball 43 that sparked DC's run chase to life against MI and allowed the batters that followed her to take their time and settle down.

Ad

She loves batting against RCB, scoring 201 runs against them in five innings, averaging a solid 40.1 at a strike rate of 164.8. She also has an outstanding record against Renuka Singh Thakur, RCB's main threat in the powerplay. Shafali has scored 48 runs in 27 balls against the 29-year-old RCB seamer and is yet to be dismissed by the latter.

Her good form, destructive batting ability, and great underlying numbers make Shafali Verma a sound Dream11 captaincy option.

Ad

DC's talisman and star overseas player Marizanne Kapp is likely to return to their playing XI for tonight's fixture after missing the first game potentially due to an illness. The Proteas all-rounder is slated to bat at No. 4 or 5 for the Capitals in addition to spearheading their seam-bowling unit.

She has a great head-to-head record with both the RCB openers and could make the new ball talk. With the bat, RCB is her favorite team to play against as she has made 123 runs in five innings against Smriti Mandhana and Co., averaging 61.5 with a strike rate of 141.4.

She's a no-brainer for Dream11 captaincy if named in the playing XI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️