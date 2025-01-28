DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Match 23

The 23rd match of the International League T20 2025 will see Dubai Capitals (DC) face Sharjah Warriors (SWR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DC vs SWR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Dubai Capitals have won four of their last seven matches. They won their last game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by eight wickets. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, have won two of their last seven matches. They lost their last game to Gulf Giants by six wickets.

The two teams have played a total of three head-to-head matches, with Sharjah Warriors winning all the matches.

DC vs SWR Match Details

The 23rd match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on January 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs SWR, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 28th January 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai is a batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers finding it easy to smash a lot of runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match played at this venue was between Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

DC vs SWR Form Guide

DC - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

SWR - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

DC vs SWR Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Shai Hope (wk), Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali-I, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan, Adam Rossington

SWR Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Kohler Cadmore, Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert (wk), Ashton Agar, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Adam Zampa, Luke Wells

DC vs SWR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicketkeeping duties for his team. He has smashed 334 runs in the last seven matches. Johnson Charles is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Avishka Fernando and Tom Kohler Cadmore are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Tom Kohler Cadmore is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 163 runs in the last five matches. Jason Roy is another good player for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Gulbadin Naib

Sikandar Raza and Gulbadin Naib are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Gulbadin Naib is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 210 runs and taken eight wickets in the last seven matches. Scott Kuggeleijn is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Dushmantha Chameera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Dushmantha Chameera and Tim Southee. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Dushmantha Chameera has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken nine wickets in the last five matches. Adam Milne is another good bowler for today's match.

DC vs SWR match captain and vice-captain choices

Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib is the most crucial pick from Dubai Capitals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 210 runs and taken eight wickets in the last seven matches.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is another crucial pick from the Dubai Capitals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 334 runs in the last seven matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs SWR, 23rd Match

Shai Hope

Gulbadin Naib

Sikandar Raza

Dushmantha Chameera

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Hope, J Charles

Batters: J Roy, T Kohler Cadmore, A Fernando

All-rounders: S Raza, G Naib

Bowlers: T Southee, A Milne, O McCoy, D Chameera

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Hope, J Charles

Batters: D Shanaka, T Kohler Cadmore, A Fernando

All-rounders: S Raza, G Naib

Bowlers: T Southee, A Milne, A Zampa, D Chameera

