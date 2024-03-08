DC vs UPW Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 8th March, 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the UP Warriorz (UPW) clash in the 15th match of WPL 2024 on Friday, March 8, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Capitals have been the best team in the tournament by a mile, and they'll look to confirm their qualification for the playoffs with a win against a struggling UP Warriorz. They last beat the Mumbai Indians by 29 runs on Tuesday, with Jemimah Rodrigues playing a gem of a knock, scoring 69 runs off only 33 balls to set up their bowlers.

Meanwhile, the Warriorz face a short turnaround of less than 24 hours after their heavy 42-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians, with their batting unit completely capsizing against the pace of Shabnim Ismail and the guile of Saika Ishaque.

With only two wins in six, Alyssa Healy and co. need to win their remaining two matches to stay in the reckoning for the playoffs, but it's easier said than done against DC.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this one.

UP Warriorz's uncapped batter, Shweta Sehrawat, should be considered a Dream11 pick ahead of this encounter. After making a decent start to the season coming in at No. 5, including a 45-run knock against DC where she top-scored for her side, her form has taken a hit.

UPW's batting lineup hasn't been seamless this season, and against a quality DC bowling lineup, they should lose wickets, and she's very likely to get an opportunity to bat. While she is certainly a risky choice, her record of delivering against the same opponent makes her a viable Dream11 differential.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the UP Warriorz's 2nd-highest wicket-taker this season.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the Warriorz's second-highest wicket-taker behind the other left-arm tweaker Sophie Ecclestone. With five wickets in six games, albeit at an expensive economy rate of 9.14, Gayakwad has had a middling season so far.

However, her performance will be key if UPW are to have any chance against the Capitals, as their off-spinners' influence will be limited, with DC not having a single left-hand batter in their top 5. The Capitals are also committed to a gung-ho batting approach that should see them take risks, especially against a bowler who tends to bowl a few freebies, like Gayakwad.

That increases her chances of picking up a wicket, so if you're looking for a reliable Dream11 differential from the Warriorz, don't look beyond Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy has had a solid WPL 2024 so far, picking up six wickets in five matches, and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the team, behind Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, and Radha Yadav.

Primarily operating in the middle and death overs, Arundhati has often been a strike bowler for DC, and she delivered some huge breakthroughs, especially in the first couple of matches.

Considering how brittle the UPW middle-order is, a good start with the new ball for them will expose that middle-order, increasing Arundhati's chances of picking up a wicket, similar to what Nat Sciver-Brunt did against them last night.

She could also contribute some handy runs with the bat if it comes to that, and all in all, the Indian seamer is a great Dream11 differential.