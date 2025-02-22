DC vs UPW Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 22, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the UP Warriorz will lock horns with each other in the eighth match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, February 22, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Both sides faced off not long ago at the Kotambi Stadium, where Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp's unbeaten 48-run partnership took the Capitals home in a close game.

That win made it two wins in three for DC, who could leapfrog MI and RCB to get to the top of the points table with a win tonight. Meanwhile, the UP Warriorz, who's yet to win a match this season, will hope that their third game does the trick.

In what should be another riveting contest, let's look at three Dream11 differential picks.

#3 Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW)

Former India U-19 star Shweta Sehrawat has been a regular for the UP Warriorz since the inception of the WPL, but the young Indian batter hasn't been able to make much of a mark yet. With a high score of 45 and sub-par numbers around, it may seem hard to back her from a Dream11 perspective.

However, she has fared better this season, aggregating 53 runs in two innings, where she applied herself well and spent good time at the crease, also hitting a few boundaries. The UP top order has looked fragile this season, and Vrinda Dinesh's poor outings could see Shweta receive a promotion up the order.

If that happens, she definitely will have an increased points ceiling, making her a decent differential pick.

#2 Chinelle Henry (ALL) (UPW)

Chinelle Henry appealing for a wicket against Scotland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

West Indies' seam-bowling all-rounder Chinelle Henry made an instant impact on her WPL debut for the UP Warriorz on Wednesday. After the UPW innings had stalled completely post Grace Harris' dismissal, it was Chinelle's powerful 15-ball 33 that propelled them to a competitive total. She likely gets promoted up the order higher than No.7 after that ball-striking display.

She was unlucky not to have anything to show for with the ball against DC, but she's a more than handy pacer, certainly the best in the UPW squad right now. A power-hitting all-rounder who's also quite a capable pacer is a recipe for success on Dream11, and with her ownership well short of the 50% mark, she could be a powerful differential.

#1 Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC)

One of the best players in DC's history, it's a surprise to see an overseas all-rounder like Jess Jonassen get overlooked by a lot of Dream11 players. The Australian left-arm spinner is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in DC history only behind Shikha Pandey and was crucial in DC making it to the Final last season.

She bowled a tidy spell of 1/21 in four overs in the reverse fixture against UPW and didn't get an opportunity to bat. However, she loved playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium last season, picking up six wickets in only two matches, also smashing 47 runs at a strike rate of 204.3.

A consistent and proven performer with an excellent record at this venue, Jess Jonassen could be a game-changing differential in this match.

