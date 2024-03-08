DC vs UPW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 8, 2024

The Delhi Capitals Women (DC) will be squaring off against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 15th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be hosting this DC vs UPW clash on Friday.

The Delhi Capitals Women are coming off a win against the Mumbai Indians Women. Their batters did a fine job of posting 192 on the board. Their bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Mumbai Indians Women to 163/8 to win the game by 29 runs.

The UP Warriorz, meanwhile, faced the Mumbai Indians Women last night and suffered a loss. The bowlers struggled a bit as the Mumbai Indians Women set a target of 161. The UP batters faltered in the chase as they finished their innings on 118/9 to lose by 42 runs.

Ahead of the DC vs UPW encounter on Friday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Grace Harris (UPW) – 9 Credits

Grace Harris in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Grace Harris of UP Warriorz had a terrific start to the WPL 2024. The all-rounder contributed in both departments and played a crucial role in their wins. Harris has scored 173 runs in six games so far and averages an impressive 43.25 with the bat.

Harris failed to create an impact in their last game against the Mumbai Indians Women. She registered figures of 0/18 in her three overs. While batting, she struggled and scored a scratchy 23-ball 15. However, she is a handy pick as she can be a dangerous player once she gets going.

#2 Meg Lanning (DC) – 9 Credits

Meg Lanning in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Meg Lanning is leading the Delhi Capitals Women from the front. She is the second leading run-scorer in the WPL 2024, having amassed 201 runs in five games. She averages 40.2 and has already hit three fifties.

Lanning held the innings nicely in their last game against the Mumbai Indians Women and scored a fifty. She hit six boundaries and two biggies to score 53 off 38 balls. Lanning is in rich form with the bat and you can rely on her to fetch you valuable points in the DC vs UP clash.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (DC) – 9 Credits

Marizanne Kapp celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Delhi Capitals’ Marizanne Kapp is having a sensational tournament with the ball in hand. With the bat, she has managed to score only 59 runs in three outings but is unstoppable with the ball. She has picked up eight wickets at a stellar average of 13.62.

Defending 193, Kapp bowled beautifully against the Mumbai Indians Women and picked the big wickets of Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur. She is lethal with the new ball and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the DC vs UP game on Friday.

