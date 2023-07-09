DCC vs BK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Hungary, Match 33

Dunabogdany CC (DCC) will take on Budapest Kings (BK) in the 33rd match of the ECS Hungary at GB Oval in Szodliget on Sunday, July 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DCC vs BK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 33.

Dungabodany CC have failed to make a major impression so far. They have played seven matches out of which they have won twice. Budapest Kings, on the other hand, have fared slightly better, winning three of their five games in the tournament so far.

Budapest are in the middle of the table, while Dungabodany are second from the bottom.

DCC vs BK Match Details, Match 33

The Match 33 of ECS Hungary will be played on July 9 at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The match is set to take place at 4.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCC vs BK, ECS Hungary, Match 33

Date and Time: July 09, 2023, 4.45 pm IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DCC vs BK Pitch Report

GB Oval has provided a surface that has appeared to be a batting paradise. Batters have been able to capitalize on the shorter boundaries. The bowlers will need to be very careful regarding the areas they bowl at.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 115

Average second innings score: 118

DCC vs BK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dunabogdany CC: W-W-L-L-L

Budapest Kings: W-L-W-W

DCC vs BK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dunabogdany CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dunabogdany CC Probable Playing 11

Abdul Haseeb, Yadwinder Singh, Kirtikumar Dhayfule, Chris Dowle, Salman Mir (wk), Subhan Tariq, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Rohit Kumar, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, and Venkata Narashiman (c).

Budapest Kings Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Budapest Kings Probable Playing 11

Shiva Tadela (c), Nikhil kotoor, Siva Bommisetty, Pramod Haridas, Abdul Arham, Govarthan Palanisamy, Sandy Sachin, Prakash Akula, TejeNdra Valivarthi (wk), Raveel Khan, and Jayanth Vallurupalli.

DCC vs BK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

V Tejendra (5 matches, 56 runs, Strike Rate: 96.55)

V Tejendra has been inconsistent in this tournament and will need to improve his performances. He has slammed 56 runs in five games at a strike rate of 96.55.

Top Batter pick

S Bommisetty (5 matches, 26 runs and 7 wickets)

S Bommisetty has been magnificent with the ball in hand. He is the leading wicket-taker for Budapest King with seven wickets so far and has also added 26 runs.

Top All-rounder pick

S Ramachandra (5 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.00)

S Ramachandra has also been reliable when it comes to the ball. He has picked up five wickets in five games but he has also been expensive and needs to work on his economy rate.

Top Bowler pick

R Kumar (7 matches, 48 runs and 7 wickets)

R Kumar is the joint highest wicket-taker for his team in the competition. He has been able to scalp seven wickets but has been expensive as well. He has also added 48 runs with the bat.

DCC vs BK match captain and vice-captain choices

G Palanisamy

G Palanisamy has done decently as a batter and is the second highest scorer for his side with 72 runs at a strike rate of 171.43. He has been wonderful with the ball and has struck six wickets at an economy rate of 8.60. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your DCC vs BK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Haseeb

A Haseeb is also the second-highest run-scorer for his team. He has slammed 100 runs in seven games at a brilliant strike rate of 185.19. Haseeb also has six wickets to his name at an economy of 10.70.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DCC vs BK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Haseeb 100 runs and 6 wickets 367 points G Palanisamy 72 runs and 6 wickets 322 points R Kumar 48 runs and 7 wickets 299 points S Bommisetty 26 runs and 7 wickets 262 points B Singh 7 wickets 256 points

DCC vs BK match expert tips

A Haseeb and G Palanisamy have been very consistent in both departments and have performed reliably well. They are must-have multiplier picks for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

DCC vs BK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Head to Head League

DCC vs BK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: V Tejendra

Batters: A Haseeb, S Bommisetty, Y Singh

All-rounders: G Palanisamy, S Ramachandra, D Gaikwad, S Sachin

Bowlers: R Kumar, B Singh, V Narashiman

DCC vs BK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Grand League

DCC vs BK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: V Tejendra

Batters: A Haseeb, S Bommisetty, Y Singh

All-rounders: G Palanisamy, S Ramachandra, D Gaikwad

Bowlers: R Kumar, B Singh, V Narashiman, J Vallurupalli

