DCC vs BUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 6

The 6th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Dunabogdany Cricket Club (DCC) squaring off against Budapest Blinders (BUB) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DCC vs BUB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and will be eager to start off on a positive note.
Budapest Blinders will give it their all to win the match, but Dunabogdany Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
DCC vs BUB Match Details
The 6th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 4 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DCC vs BUB, Match 6
Date and Time: 4th July 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Royal Tigers Budapest and Blinders Blizzards, where a total of 292 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 19.5 overs.
DCC vs BUB Form Guide
DCC - Will be playing their first match
BUB - Will be playing their first match
DCC vs BUB Probable Playing XI
DCC Playing XI
No injury updates
P.Singh (wk), S.Tariq, O.Haider, B.Deshpande, A.Haseeb, C.Dowle, D.Gaikwad, K.Dhayfule, B.Singh, K.Gabhane, R.Kumar
BUB Playing XI
No injury updates
S.Gooch (wk), A.Weligamage, A.Farasat, A.Aziz, M.Ozturk, A.Ghani, A.Yalmaz, M.Nayak, S.Mohandas, K.Akurugoda, H.Mehraj
DCC vs BUB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
P Singh
P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Gooch is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
A Weligamage
O Haider and A Weligamage are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Farasat played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
M Ozturk
M Ozturk and A Ghani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Dowle is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.
Bowlers
B Singh
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Gabhane and B Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Mohandas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
DCC vs BUB match captain and vice-captain choices
M Ozturk
M Ozturk will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.
A Weligamage
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Weligamage as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.
5 Must-Picks for DCC vs BUB, Match 6
A Ghani
B Singh
M Ozturk
A Weligamage
O Haider
Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, S Gooch
Batters: A Weligamage (vc), O Haider, A Farasat
All-rounders: A Ghani, M Ozturk (c), C Dowle
Bowlers: B Singh, K Gabhane, S Mohandas
Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Singh
Batters: A Weligamage, O Haider
All-rounders: A Ghani (vc), M Ozturk (c), C Dowle, D Gaikwad, A Yalmaz
Bowlers: B Singh, K Gabhane, S Mohandas