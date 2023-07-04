DCC vs BUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 6

The 6th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Dunabogdany Cricket Club (DCC) squaring off against Budapest Blinders (BUB) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DCC vs BUB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and will be eager to start off on a positive note.

Budapest Blinders will give it their all to win the match, but Dunabogdany Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DCC vs BUB Match Details

The 6th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 4 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCC vs BUB, Match 6

Date and Time: 4th July 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Royal Tigers Budapest and Blinders Blizzards, where a total of 292 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 19.5 overs.

DCC vs BUB Form Guide

DCC - Will be playing their first match

BUB - Will be playing their first match

DCC vs BUB Probable Playing XI

DCC Playing XI

No injury updates

P.Singh (wk), S.Tariq, O.Haider, B.Deshpande, A.Haseeb, C.Dowle, D.Gaikwad, K.Dhayfule, B.Singh, K.Gabhane, R.Kumar

BUB Playing XI

No injury updates

S.Gooch (wk), A.Weligamage, A.Farasat, A.Aziz, M.Ozturk, A.Ghani, A.Yalmaz, M.Nayak, S.Mohandas, K.Akurugoda, H.Mehraj

DCC vs BUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh

P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Gooch is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Weligamage

O Haider and A Weligamage are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Farasat played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Ozturk

M Ozturk and A Ghani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Dowle is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Gabhane and B Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Mohandas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DCC vs BUB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ozturk

M Ozturk will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Weligamage

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Weligamage as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DCC vs BUB, Match 6

A Ghani

B Singh

M Ozturk

A Weligamage

O Haider

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, S Gooch

Batters: A Weligamage (vc), O Haider, A Farasat

All-rounders: A Ghani, M Ozturk (c), C Dowle

Bowlers: B Singh, K Gabhane, S Mohandas

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: A Weligamage, O Haider

All-rounders: A Ghani (vc), M Ozturk (c), C Dowle, D Gaikwad, A Yalmaz

Bowlers: B Singh, K Gabhane, S Mohandas

