DCC vs COB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 17

The 17th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Dunabogdany Cricket Club (DCC) squaring off against Cobra Cricket Club (COB) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Thursday, July 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DCC vs COB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club have lost all of their last three matches. Cobra Cricket Club, on the other hand, have prevailed in one of the two encounters.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club have been under the pump, and Cobra Cricket Club are expected to win this game.

DCC vs COB Match Details

The 17th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 6 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCC vs COB, Match 17

Date and Time: 6th July 2023, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Budapest Kings and DV Ultimate XI, where a total of 292 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 19.5 overs.

DCC vs COB Form Guide

DCC - L L L

COB - L W

DCC vs COB Probable Playing XI

DCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Osaid Haider, Kamal Bhakuni, Sudharsh Sureshkumar, Salman Mir, Subhan Tariq (wk), Dheeraj Gaikwad, Bharath Deshpande, Rohit Kumar, Raghav Sharma, Aribvarvalan Elango, Venkata Narashiman ©

COB Playing XI

No injury updates

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (wk), Anuj Kumar, Muhammad Soban, Imran Siddiqui, Shakir Ullah, Shiekh Rasik ©, Shaharyar Butt, Sanjay Kumar, Ashutosh Mathur, Bhavani Adapaka, Ruturaj Sawant

DCC vs COB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ashwathnarayan

S Ashwathnarayan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Tariq is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Singh

Y Singh and A Haseeb are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Muhammad played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Kumar

H Ullah and S Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mathur and R Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Jacob is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DCC vs COB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kumar

S Kumar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

R Kumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Kumar as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DCC vs COB, Match 17

R Kumar

S Kumar

H Ullah

Y Singh

A Mathur

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ashwathnarayan

Batters: Y Singh

All-rounders: H Ullah, S Kumar (c), S Butt, D Gaikwad, C Dowle

Bowlers: R Kumar (vc), A Mathur, A Jacob, V Narashiman

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ashwathnarayan, S Tariq

Batters: Y Singh

All-rounders: H Ullah, S Kumar (c), S Butt, D Gaikwad, C Dowle

Bowlers: R Kumar (vc), A Mathur, A Jacob

