DCC vs DEV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Hungary T10 match – July 4, 2023

Dunabogdany CC (DCC) and Debrecen Vikings (DEV) are set to lock horns in the eighth match of the ECS Hungary T10 on Tuesday, July 4. GB Oval, Szodliget, will host the encounter.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club last participated in the European Cricket Series during the 2020 season, where they finished in second place after winning two out of three matches. Unfortunately, they lost to Cobra CC in the eliminator.

Debrecen Vikings took part in the ECS Hungary T10 2022, where they ended with the wooden spoon. They played eight matches and unfortunately lost all of them. However, they have a stronger squad now and are determined to turn their fortunes around.

Here are three players you could consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the DCC vs DEV Dream11 game.

#3 Usaar Ghori (DEV) - 8.5 Credits

Usaar Ghori, a bowling all-rounder for Debrecen Vikings, is expected to bat higher up the order this year. In the previous season, he showcased his batting skills, scoring 65 runs, including an unbeaten 36.

He also contributed with the ball, taking four wickets in eight innings. Considering his all-round abilities, Ghori is a strong candidate to lead your DCC vs DEV Dream11 Fantasy XI.

#2 Dheeraj Gaikwad (DCC) - 7.5 Credits

Dheeraj Gaikwad, the 'finisher' for Dunabogdany Cricket Club, is expected to bat at No.6 for his team. In his eight-match ECS career, Gaikwad has accumulated a total of 22 runs.

Moreover, he has proven his mettle with the ball, taking six wickets with his medium pace. This makes him a valuable pick as captain or vice-captain in your DCC vs DEV Dream11 Fantasy XI.

#1 Tahir Hafeez (DEV) - 8 Credits

Tahir Hafeez is a top-order batter for Debrecen Vikings. In the ECS Hungary T10 2022, he scored 39 runs in eight matches. He can also roll his arm over when required. Hafeez is another excellent choice as captain or vice-captain in your DCC vs DEV Dream11 fantasy team.

