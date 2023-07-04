DCC vs DEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 8

The 8th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Dunabogdany Cricket Club (DCC) square off against Debrecen Vikings (DEV) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Tuesday, July 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DCC vs DEV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club lost their last match against Budapest Blinders by 134 runs. Debrecen Vikings, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament. Dunabogdany Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match but Debrecen Vikings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DCC vs DEV Match Details

The 8th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 4 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 4:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCC vs DEV, Match 8

Date and Time: 4 July 2023, 4:45 pm IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Budapest Blinders and Dunabogdany Cricket Club, where a total of 214 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets in 18.3 overs.

DCC vs DEV Form Guide

DCC - L

DEV - Will be playing their first match

DCC vs DEV Probable Playing XI

DCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Preminder Singh (wk), Subhan Tariq, Bharath Deshpande, Kamal Bhakuni, Osaid Haider, Chris Dowle, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Kirtikumar Dhayfule, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Rohit Kumar.

DEV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Usama Kajla (wk), Mamoon Khan, Hafizullah Noori, Mammond Khan, Hassan Nazir, Ali Shan-I, Ahmed Khan, Tahir Hafeez, Abdul Sultan, Usaar Ghori, Suleman Muhammad.

DCC vs DEV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Kajla

U Kajla is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Nazir

H Noori and H Nazir are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Deshpande played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shan Nawaz

A Khan and A Shan Nawaz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Dowle is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Javed and B Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DCC vs DEV match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shan Nawaz

A Shan Nawaz will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Khan the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs.

5 Must-Picks for DCC vs DEV, Match 8

A Shan Nawaz

A Khan

C Dowle

T Hafeez

D Gaikwad

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Debrecen Vikings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Debrecen Vikings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, U Kajla.

Batters: H Nazir, H Noori.

All-rounders: A Khan, A Shan Nawaz, D Gaikwad, T Hafeez, C Dowle.

Bowlers: B Singh, M Javed.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Debrecen Vikings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Kajla.

Batters: H Nazir, B Deshpande.

All-rounders: A Khan, A Shan Nawaz, D Gaikwad, T Hafeez, C Dowle.

Bowlers: B Singh, M Javed, R Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes