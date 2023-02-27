DCC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECC T10 2023, Match 1

Darmstadt CC (DCC) will be up against Hornchurch (HOR) in the first match of the ECC T10 2023 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday, February 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DCC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 1.

The inaugural match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2023 will begin with Darmstadt CC taking on Hornchurch. The tournament comprises 30 different teams that have been divided into five groups.

Over the course of the next month, these sides will be fighting for supremacy and in a bid to be the best. Darmstadt are representing England, while Hornchurch will be representing Germany.

DCC vs HOR Match Details, Match 1

The first match of ECC T10 2023 will be played on February 27 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCC vs HOR, ECC T10 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DCC vs HOR Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval is a paradise for batters and batters will enjoy their time on this surface. Bowlers will need to be very careful about their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

DCC vs HOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Darmstadt CC e.V: NA

Hornchurch: NA

DCC vs HOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Darmstadt CC e.V Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Darmstadt CC e.V Probable Playing 11

Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Nazir (c), Hikmat Khan, Azmat Ali, Steffen Solomon, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Khalilur Rehman, and Shafiullah Niazi.

Hornchurch Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Hornchurch Probable Playing 11

GE Clarke (c), George Hankins, lee Gilbert, Chris Sains, Myles Wells, Adeel Malik-l, Ronnie Saunders, Luke Edwards, Paul Murray, Ted Coney, and Joe Defreitas.

DCC vs HOR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

P Murray (32 matches, 830 runs, Average: 29.64)

P Murray is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is aggressive with the bat and has scored 830 runs in 32 matches for his side.

Top Batter pick

L Gilbert (15 matches, 333 runs, Average: 30.27)

L Gilbert could prove to be dependable in the middle order. He has slammed 333 runs in 15 games and has a strong average of over 30.

Top All-rounder pick

B Gordon (35 matches, 843 runs and 53 wickets)

B Gordon is expected to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has smacked 843 runs in 35 matches at an average of 30.18 and has also scalped 53 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

A Malik (33 matches, 859 runs and 75 wickets)

Although he is listed as a bowler, A Malik has performed extremely well as an all-rounder. He has hit 859 runs in 33 matches at an average of 39.05 and has also picked up 75 wickets.

DCC vs HOR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shakoor

A Shakoor will be the player to watch out for. He has a tremendous reputation in European cricket circles. Shakoor has scored 115 runs in six matches at an average of 57.50 and has also taken four wickets. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your DCC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Hankins

G Hankins has plenty of experience and he will be looking to make it count here. He has hit 1039 runs in 31 matches at an average of 35.83. Hankins has also taken 43 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DCC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Shakoor 115 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches G Hankins 1039 runs and 43 wickets in 31 matches A Malik 859 runs and 75 wickets in 33 matches B Gordon 843 runs and 53 wickets in 35 matches P Murray 830 runs in 32 matches

DCC vs HOR match expert tips

A Shakoor is an extremely safe captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

DCC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

DCC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: P Murray

Batters: A Shakoor, C Sains, L Gilbert

All-rounders: B Gordon, G Hankins, M Umar, R Saunders

Bowlers: A Malik, M Whitlock, P Akhoudzada

DCC vs HOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

DCC vs HOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: P Murray

Batters: A Shakoor, C Sains, L Gilbert

All-rounders: G Hankins, M Umar, R Saunders

Bowlers: A Malik, G Griffiths, M Whitlock, P Akhoudzada

Poll : 0 votes