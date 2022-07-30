DCH vs SC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor Cricket League, Match 59

DC Hawks (DCH) will take on the New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers (SC) in the 59th match of the Minor Cricket league at Exton Park Stadium on Saturday.

The New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers are coming off a two-run victory over the New England Eagles. Their bowlers performed brilliantly and held their nerves in the final over, with Najaf Shah taking three wickets and Hemraj and Umaid Asif each taking two.

While the team chose to bat first, their openers Vandit Prajapati and Hemraj put on a fantastic partnership of 40 runs in just four overs. Vandit ended up scoring 66 runs, helping his team put 151 runs on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, the DC Hawks, who have Bipul Sharma, Ritwik Behera, and Franklin Clement in their ranks, will look to pick up two points on Saturday.

DCH vs SC Probable Playing XIs

DCH XI

Franklin Clement (wk), Ritwik Behera, Tallal Zia, Sunny Sohal, Bipul Sharma, Pranto Ahmed, Ishan Sharma, Arsh Arora, Sarabjit Ladda, Naseer Islam, Shamy Ghotra

SC XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Vandit Prajapati, Xavier Marshal, Richard Allen, Umaid Asif, Najaf Shah (c), Pranav Rao (wk), Waleed Karimullah, Taahaa Warraich, Ahmed Labib, Damion Jacobs

Match Details

Match: DCH vs SC Minor League Cricket, Match 59.

Date and Time: July 30, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Exton Park Stadium, USA.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Exton Park is well-balanced, so both batters and bowlers should receive adequate assistance from the surface. Batters should spend time in the middle before taking their shots. Bowlers will receive some assistance which they need to utilize.

Today’s DCH vs SC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Prabhu: He is coming off a poor outing, but he is a capable batter who can also do the wicket-keeping job brilliantly, making him a good choice for your fantasy team.

Batters

Xavier Marshall: Xavier Marshall is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the top order. He has scored 135 runs in his last five appearances, making him a must-have player for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Chandrapaul Hemraj: He is a talented and capable all-rounder who excels with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 119 runs and picked up three wickets while being economical in his last five games. He is a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Bowlers

Najaf Shah: Najaf Shah will lead the bowling attack for the Somerset Cavaliers in the upcoming match. He has taken 10 wickets in his last five appearances, making him a valuable pick for your fantasy side.

5 best players to pick in DCH vs SC Dream11 Prediction Team

Ishan Sharma (DCH)

Waleed Karimullah (SC)

Sunny Sohal (DCH)

Richard Allen (SC)

Ritwik Behera (DCH)

DCH vs SC Dream11 Prediction (Minor Cricket League)

DCH vs SC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Franklin Clement, Pranav Rao, Xavier Marshal, Richard Allen, Ritwik Behera, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Pranto Ahmed, Bipul Sharma, Damion Jacobs, Najaf Shah, Sarabjit Ladda.

Captain: Bipul Sharma. Vice-captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj

DCH vs SC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umaid Asif, Pranav Rao, Xavier Marshal, Richard Allen, Ritwik Behera, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Pranto Ahmed, Bipul Sharma, Damion Jacobs, Najaf Shah, Sarabjit Ladda

Captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj. Vice-captain: Bipul Sharma

