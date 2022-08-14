DCN vs MAF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 24

Deccan will lock horns with Malaysian Armed Forces in the 24th match of the MCA T20 Cup at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday.

Deccan have lost as many as two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group D points table. They lost their last match against the Tamco Warriors by three wickets.

Malaysian Armed Forces, on the other hand, have won as many as two matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group D points table. They won their last game against Royal Strikers by nine wickets.

DCN vs MAF Probable Playing 11 Today

DCN XI

Subhani Shaik (C), Ramaneni Pawan, Akshintala Nagaraju (WK), Veera Boddu, Venkata Makkeni, Vijaykumar Birdar, Girish Mathpal, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin, Syed Rehmatullah, Jeevaneshan Karupiah, Dinesh Nantha Kumar.

MAF XI

Shukri Rahim (C), Mohamad Fhadli Ishak, Nur Arif Jumat (WK), Md Razman Zabri, Rosman Zakaria, Norwira Zazmie, Hairil Anuar, Abdul Rashid, Zaidan Taha, Syazrul Ezat, Ahmad Asby.

Match Details

DCN vs MAF, MCA T20 Cup, Match 24

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval has been in favor of bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great day deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 98 runs.

Today’s DCN vs MAF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Hairil Anuar: Anuar has scored 75 runs in two matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Batters

Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin: Jamaluddin has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has scored 35 runs and also picked up five wickets in two matches.

Norwira Zazmie: Zazmie has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for the Malaysian Armed Forces. He has scored 12 runs and picked up two wickets as well.

All-rounders

Abdul Rashid: Rashid is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side this season. In two matches, he has scored 23 runs and picked up four wickets as well.

Syed Rehmatullah: Rehmatullah is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 13 runs and also picked up three wickets in his two outings.

Bowlers

Syazrul Ezat: Ezat bowled exceptionally well in the last match against the Royal Strikers where, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of just 4.42. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Ramaneni Pawan: Pawan has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, picking up four wickets. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in DCN vs MAF Dream11 prediction team

Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin (DCN) - 211 points

Abdul Rashid (MAF) - 184 points

Shukri Rahim (MAF) - 145 points

Ramaneni Pawan (DCN) - 133 points

Hairil Anuar (MAF) - 119 points

Important Stats for DCN vs MAF Dream11 prediction team

Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin: 35 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Abdul Rashid: 23 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Shukri Rahim: 3 wickets in 2 matches

Ramaneni Pawan: 3 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Hairil Anuar: 75 runs in 2 matches

DCN vs MAF Dream11 Prediction Today

DCN vs MAF Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vijaykumar Birdar, Hairil Anuar, Norwira Zazmie, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin, Rosman Zakaria, Abdul Rashid, Syed Rehmatullah, Mohamad Fhadli Ishak, Shukri Rahim, Syazrul Ezat, Ramaneni Pawan.

Captain: Abdul Rashid. Vice-captain: Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin.

DCN vs MAF Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vijaykumar Birdar, Norwira Zazmie, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin, Rosman Zakaria, Abdul Rashid, Syed Rehmatullah, Mohamad Fhadli Ishak, Syazrul Ezat, Ahmad Asby, Girish Mathpal, Ramaneni Pawan.

Captain: Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin. Vice-captain: Abdul Rashid.

