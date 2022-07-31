DCN vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup, Match 16

Deccan will lock horns with Tamco Warriors in the 16th match of the MCA T20 Cup at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, July 31.

Deccan are currently at the bottom of the Group D standings, having lost their opening match against Royal Strikers by 38 runs. Tamco Warriors, on the other hand, have lost as many as two games and are third in the Group D points table. They lost their last match against Malaysian Armed Forces by 30 runs.

DCN vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

DCN XI

VijayKumar L Birdar (WK), Akshintala Nagaraju, Ariff Jamaluddin, Syed Rehmanatullah, Veera Mahindra Boddu, Dinesh Nantha Kumar, Jeevaneshan Karupiah, Adambasha Shaik Carthy, Subhani Shaik (C), Vignesh Viswanathan, Pawan Ramineni.

TW XI

Shariq Sharif (WK), Anil Kumar Thakur (C), MD Ahad Hossian, Kalith Amarasinghe, Jewel Sheikh, Saleh Shadman, Jinendra Muraly, Haiqal Khair, Michael Masih, Sumit Potbhare, Jay Doshi.

Match Details

DCN vs TW, MCA T20 Cup, Match 16

Date and Time: July 31, 2022, 11:30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is bowler-friendly. While the bowlers can dominate the match, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 91 runs

Today’s DCN vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Akshintala Nagaraju: Nagaraju is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Sunday's contest.

Batters

Arrif Jamaluddin is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He scored 34 runs while scalping two wickets in the last match.

Sumit Potbhare has failed to impress in the last couple of matches, but his batting prowess cannot be overlooked for Sunday's match.

All-rounders

Saleh Shadman can be a brilliant pick to lead your fantasy team. He has scored 28 runs and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

Syed Rehmanatullah is yet to contribute with the bat but with the ball he has been brilliant, picking up two wickets in one match at an economy rate of 10.75.

Bowlers

Haiqal Khair picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in two matches. He will look to add more wickets to his tally on Sunday.

Ramineni Pawan will lead the Deccan bowling attack on Sunday. He has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 7.25 in one match.

Top 5 best players to pick in DCN vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Arrif Jamaluddin (DCN) - 109 points

Haiqal Khair (TW) - 96 points

Saleh Shadman (TW) - 76 points

Syed Rehmanatullah (DCN) - 65 points

Michael Masih (TW) - 65 points

Important Stats for DCN vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Arrif Jamaluddin: 34 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 141.67 and ER - 7.75

Haiqal Khair: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.00

Saleh Shadman: 28 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 87.50 and ER - 5.50

Syed Rehmanatullah: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 10.75

Michael Masih: 1 wicket in 2 matches; ER - 2.50

DCN vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today

DCN vs TW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akshintala Nagaraju, Arrif Jamaluddin, Sumit Potbhare, Adambasha Shaik Carthy, Mohsin Zaman, Syed Rehmanatullah, Saleh Shadman, Michael Masih, Haiqal Khair, Anil Kumar Thakur, Ramineni Pawan.

Captain: Arrif Jamaluddin. Vice-captain: Saleh Shadman.

DCN vs TW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akshintala Nagaraju, Arrif Jamaluddin, Sumit Potbhare, Adambasha Shaik Carthy, Mohsin Zaman, Syed Rehmanatullah, Saleh Shadman, Michael Masih, Haiqal Khair, Subhani Shaik, Ramineni Pawan.

Captain: Saleh Shadman. Vice-captain: Syed Rehmanatullah.

