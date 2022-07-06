DCS vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 8

DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on Brother Gas (BG) in the eighth match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

DCC Starlets had an exceptional start to the tournament as they won their first match against Hement Properties by 52 runs. Brother Gas, on the other hand, lost their first match to Future Mattress by five wickets.

Brother Gas will give it their all to register their first win in the tournament, but DCC Starlets are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by DCC Starlets.

DCS vs BG Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

Karan Dhiman, Harshit Seth, Shival Bawa, Abdullah Tarique, Shaurya Singh, Jaiditya Singh, Shrey Sethi (wk), Aaraash Raheja, Ronak Panoly, Yug Sharma, Rishabh Mukherjee

BG Playing XI

Umer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Laxman Manjrekar, Jiju Janardhanan, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Tanvir Javed, Shazaib Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Azhar, Usman Khan, Nasir Faraz

Match Details

DCS vs BG, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: July 06, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, where batters should find it easy to score runs. The matches on this pitch are usually high-scoring, like in the first two matches, where all four teams scored 100+ scores. Fans can expect another high-scoring match with pacers being a little more effective with the new ball.

Both teams would like to chase the target as bowling is relatively easier in the first innings.

DCS vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sethi, who has played exceptionally well in the T20 tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. Z Abid is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Singh and U Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Janardhanan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. U Khan has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league and is a good captaincy option.

All-rounders

S Bawa and R Panoly are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Manjrekar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Dhiman and S Manshad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Mukherjee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DCS vs BG Dream11 prediction team

S Bawa (DCS)

R Panoly (DCS)

K Dhiman (DCS)

DCS vs BG: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Bawa - 54 runs and three wickets

R Panoly - 45 runs and one wicket

K Dhiman - Three wickets

DCC Starlets vs Brother Gas Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sethi, J Janardhanan, S Singh, U Khan, L Manjrekar, S Bawa, U Farooq, R Panoly, K Dhiman, R Mukherjee, S Manshad

Captain: S Bawa Vice Captain: K Dhiman

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Sethi, J Janardhanan, S Singh, U Khan, L Manjrekar, S Bawa, U Farooq, R Panoly, K Dhiman, S Khan, S Manshad

Captain: S Bawa Vice Captain: R Panoly

