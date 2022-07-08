DCS vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 12

The DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on the Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the 12th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

DCC Starlets had an exceptional start to the tournament as they won their first match against the Hement Properties by 52 runs, but couldn't continue their form as they lost their last match to the Brother Gas by 85 runs.

The Colatta Chocolates, on the other hand, continued their form in the T20 league as they won the match against the PSM-XI by 87 runs.

The Colatta Chocolates will give it their all to win their first match and start the tournament on a positive note, but DCC Starlets are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by DCC Starlets.

DCS vs COL Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

Karan Dhiman, Harshit Seth, Shival Bawa, Shubh Mehta, Shaurya Singh, Rachit Ghosh, Shrey Sethi (wk), Saad Abdullah, Ronak Panoly, Yug Sharma, Rishabh Mukherjee

COL Playing XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Shinto George, Taimoor Ali, Mansoor KL, Mohtasim Jakati, Shyam Ramesh, Renjith Mani, Manpreet Singh, Rizwan Sabir, Waqas Jutt, Krishan Paul

Match Details

DCS vs COL, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: July 08, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, where batters should find it easy to score runs. The wicket has produced high-scoring encounters, like in the first two matches, where all four teams scored 100+ scores.

Fans can expect another high-scoring match with pacers being little effective with the new ball. Both teams would like to chase the target as bowling is relatively easier in the first innings.

DCS vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sethi, who has played exceptionally well in the T20 tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Singh and S George are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Sabir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. S George smashed 79 runs in 32 balls in the last match against PSM-XI.

All-rounders

S Bawa and R Panoly are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Mani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Dhiman and M Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Mukherjee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DCS vs COL Dream11 prediction team

S Bawa (DCS)

R Panoly (DCS)

S George (COL)

DCS vs COL: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Bawa - 64 runs and three wickets

R Panoly - 57 runs and two wickets

K Dhiman - 11 runs and three wickets

DCC Starlets vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sethi, S Singh, S George, R Sabir, R Mani, R Panoly, S Bawa, S Ramesh, M Singh, R Mukherjee, K Dhiman

Captain: S Bawa Vice Captain: R Panoly

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Sethi, S Singh, S George, R Sabir, R Mani, R Panoly, S Bawa, S Ramesh, M Singh, K Paul, K Dhiman

Captain: S Bawa Vice Captain: S George

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far