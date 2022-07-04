DCS vs HEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 4

DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on Hement Properties (HEP) in the fourth match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the Bukhatir T10 league after exceptional performances in the T20 league. Hement Properties lost the plate semi-final match to Rajkot Thunder by five wickets, while DCC Starlets lost their plate semi-final match to Colatta Chocolates by three wickets.

Hement Properties will give it their all to win their first match and start the tournament on a positive note, but DCC Starlets is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by DCC Starlets.

DCS vs HEP Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

Karan Dhiman, Harshit Seth, Shival Bawa, Abdullah Tarique, Shaurya Singh, Shahrukh Amin, Shrey Sethi (wk), Shubh Mehta, Saad Abdullah, Yug Sharma, Rishabh Mukherjee

HEP Playing XI

Saqib Ashraf, Moeez Waqar, Amjad Iqbal, Haroon Altaf (wk), Umar Swadi, Rahul Soni, Imran Abid, Rakesh Rawat, Harikrishnan Valloli, Saif Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Aziz Ansari

Match Details

DCS vs HEP, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 4th July 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DCS vs HEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sethi, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. H Altaf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Bawa and U Swadi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. S Bawa has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league and is a good captaincy option.

All-rounders

K Dhiman and M Farhan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Tarique is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Abdullah and S Mehta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Mukherjee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DCS vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

S Bawa (DCS)

U Swadi (HEP)

K Dhiman (DCS)

DCC Starlets vs Hement Properties Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sethi, S Bawa, S Singh, U Swadi, M Waqar, K Dhiman, A Tarique, M Farhan, R Mukherjee, S Mehta, M Abdullah

Captain: S Bawa Vice Captain: U Swadi

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Sethi, S Bawa, S Singh, U Swadi, S Ashraf, K Dhiman, M Farhan, R Mukherjee, M Faraz S Mehta, M Abdullah

Captain: S Bawa Vice Captain: K Dhiman

