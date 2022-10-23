DCS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see DCC Starlets (DCS) squaring off against JVC Stallions (JVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs JVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. DCC Starlets have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while JVC Stallions have some young players who will try their best in this prestigious tournament.

DCC Starlets will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but JVC Stallions have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DCS vs JVS Match Details

The fifth match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCS vs JVS, Match 5

Date and Time: October 23, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Colatta Chocolates and the Sri Lions, where a total of 325 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

DCS vs JVS Form Guide

DCS - Will be playing their first match.

JVS - Will be playing their first match.

DCS vs JVS Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shrey Sethi (wk), Vaibhav Vaswani, Junaid Jawo, Vansh Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Karan Dhiman, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Amin, Ammar Badami, Sailles Jaishankar, and Saad Abdullah

JVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Damith Jayasuriya (wk), Umer Yasin, Umar Khalid, Mohsin Islam, Bilal Adil, Kiran Mohan, Hameed Shahbaz, Ganesh Daphle, Raif Ali, Qasim Yaqoob, and Kishley Kishore.

DCS vs JVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Jayasuriya

D Jayasuriya is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Sethi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Panoly

D Parashar and R Panoly are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Khalid has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Fernandes

B Adil and A Fernandes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. M Qasim is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Nazir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Nazir and S Jaishankar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Daphle is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DCS vs JVS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fernandes

A Fernandes is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

D Parashar

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make D Parashar the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for DCS vs JVS, Match 5

A Fernandes

D Parashar

R Panoly

B Adil

U Khalid

DCC Starlets vs JVC Stallions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCC Starlets vs JVC Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

DCC Starlets vs JVC Stallions Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: D Jayasuriya, S Sethi

Batters: D Parashar, R Panoly, U Khalid

All-rounders: A Fernandes, B Adil, M Qasim

Bowlers: G Daphle, S Jaishankar, Z Nazir

DCC Starlets vs JVC Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

DCC Starlets vs JVC Stallions Fanatsy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Jayasuriya

Batters: D Parashar, R Panoly, U Khalid, U Yasin

All-rounders: A Fernandes, B Adil, M Qasim

Bowlers: G Daphle, Y Sharma, Z Nazir

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes