DCS vs LYK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the DCC X10 Division 1, Match 8 

The DCC Starlets will take on the Lyari Kings (DCS vs LYK) in the eighth match of the DCC X10 Division 1 at the ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE, on Sunday, October 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The DCC Starlets are placed at the top of the the points table, having won their opening match against the VTAC Volts by 23 runs. The Lyari Kings, on the other hand, lost their opening match against the Volts by seven wickets and are fifth in the points table.

DCS vs LYK Match Details

The eighth match of the DCC X10 Division 1 will be played on Octover 30 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DCC Starlets vs Lyari Kings, DCC X10 Division, Match 8.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 10:00 pm IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE.

DCS vs LYK Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Four out of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 100.

Average second innings score: 90.

DCS vs LYK Form Guide (Last match)

DCC Starlets: W.

Lyari Kings: L.

DCS vs LYK probable playing 11s for today’s match

DCS Injury/Team News

With no major injury updates, the DCC Starlets will have all their players available for this clash.

DCS Probable Playing 11

Shrey Sethi, Vansh Kumar, Mohammad Junaid, Ronak Panoly, Karan Dhiman, Saqib Palekar, Ammar Badami, Faisur Ur Rehman, Ibrahim Vijdani, Sailles Jaishankar, Shane Saldanha.

LYK Injury/Team News

With no major injury updates, the Lyari Kings will also have a full squad available for selection.

LYK Probable Playing 11

Syed Hasnain Raza, Saqib Ashraf, Aqib Ashraf, Haroon Ghaus, Moeez Waqar, Ali Teepu, Nikhil Pancholi, Munad Akbari, Emil Joseph John, Mannal Siddiqui, Talha Bin Saleem.

DCS vs LYK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammad Nael Tanvir (One match, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 117.65)

Mohammad Nael Tanvir is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He scored 20 runs in his team's opening match with a strike rate of 117.65. The wicketkeeper can also get you some valuable points with his work behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Ronak Panoly (One match, 62 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 326.32 and Economy Rate: 8.00)

Ronak Panoly will be a key figure for DCC Starlets with the bat and could also make some handy contributions with the ball. He smashed 62 runs with an outstanding strike rate of 326.32 in his side's opening match, while also scalping two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Ali Teepu (One match, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 150.00)

Ali Teepu's ability to contribute points in both the batting and bowling departments makes him a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in the opening match and will look to add to that, while also delivering with the ball in Sunday's game.

Top Bowler pick

Emil Joseph John (One match, three wickets, Economy Rate: 3.00)

Emil Joseph John is expected to lead the bowling unit for the Lyari Kings. Having played one match, he already has three wickets to his name at an incredible economy rate of 3.00.

DCS vs LYK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ronak Panoly

Ronak Panoly is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He scored 62 runs and picked up two wickets in the DCC Starlets' opening match.

Ali Teepu

Ali Teepu scored 15 runs in the opening match with a strike rate of 150.00. He could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice for the match on Sunday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DCS vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Ronak Panoly 62 runs and two wickets in one match Emil Joseph John Three wickets in one match Faisur Ur Rehman Three wickets in one match Punya Mehra 30 runs in one match Sailles Jaishankar One wicket in one match

DCS vs LYK match expert tips

Ronak Panoly could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this DCS vs LYK match, click here!

DCS vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

DCC Starlets vs Lyari Kings Dream11 Prediction - DCC X10 Division 1

DCC Starlets vs Lyari Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Nael Tanvir.

Batters: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Dhruv Parashar, Aziz Ansari.

All-rounders: Faisur Ur Rehman, Ali Teepu, Moeez Waqar.

Bowlers: Sailles Jaishankar, Emil Joseph John, Adithya Shetty.

DCS vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

DCC Starlets vs Lyari Kings Dream11 Prediction - DCC X10 Division 1

DCC Starlets vs Lyari Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Nael Tanvir.

Batters: Ronak Panoly, Aziz Ansari, Saad Naeem.

All-rounders: Faisur Ur Rehman, Ali Teepu, Moeez Waqar, Ahaan Fernandes.

Bowlers: Emil Joseph John, Adithya Shetty, Krishnan Balasubramanian.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes