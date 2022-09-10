DCS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 1

The first match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see DCC Starlets (DCS) squaring off against Pacific Group (PAG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday (September 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament after a successful domestic season. The Starlets have a squad full of experienced players, while the Pacific are a young and in-form team with a lot of promising players.

The Starlets will look to kick off their campaign with a win, but Pacific have a better squad and should prevail.

DCS vs PAG Match Details

The first match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DCS vs PAG, Match 1

Date and Time: September 10, 2022; 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There will be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Some of the games in the Asia Cup 2022 have been played here, where spinners performed exceptionally well.

DCS vs PAG Form Guide

DCS - Will be playing their first match

PAG - Will be playing their first match

DCS vs PAG Probable Playing XIs

DCS

No injury update

Tanish Suri (wk), Shrey Sethi, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ahaan Fernandes, Nilansh Keswani, Karan Dhiman, Soorya Sathish, Rishabh Mukherjee, Yug Sharma, Adithya Shetty

PAG

No injury update

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zeeshan Abid, Sana Ul-Haq, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Waseem, Ansh Tandon, Sapandeep Singh-I, Jiju Janardhanan, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad, Sabir Rao

DCS vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir

H Tahir is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

P Mehra

P Mehra and M Waseem are the two best batter picks. T Javed has played exceptionally well in his last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

N Keswani

L Manjrekar and N Keswani are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Dhiman is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Mukherjee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mukherjee and R Akifullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Z Khan Shinwari is another good pick.

DCS vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

N Keswani

N Keswani is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him a safe pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

K Dhiman

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you could make K Dhiman the captain of the grand league teams. He;s expected to bowl both at the start and at the death and has a high chance of taking wickets.

Five Must-Picks for DCS vs PAG, Match 1

K Dhiman

L Manjrekar

N Keswani

R Mukherjee

H Tahir

DCC Starlets vs Pacific Group Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCC Starlets vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Tahir

Batters: P Mehra, M Waseem, T Javed

All-rounders: U Farooq, N Keswani, K Dhiman, L Manjrekar

Bowlers: R Mukherjee, R Akifullah, Z Khan

DCC Starlets vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Tahir

Batters: P Mehra, M Waseem, R Panoly

All-rounders: N Keswani, K Dhiman, L Manjrekar

Bowlers: R Mukherjee, S Manshad, R Akifullah, Z Khan

Edited by Bhargav