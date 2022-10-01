DCS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see the DCC Starlets (DCS) squaring off against Pacific Group (PAG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday (October 1).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best picks and the pitch report.

The DCC Starlets have won only one of their last three games and are currently struggling in the tournament. On the other hand, the Pacific Group have lost all of their last three matches.

The Pacific Group will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, the DCC Starlets have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DCS vs PAG Match Details

The 20th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on October 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCS vs PAG, Match 20

Date and Time: October 1, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and the Future Mattress, where a total of 486 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

DCS vs PAG Form Guide

DCS - W L L

PAG - L L L

DCS vs PAG Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shrey Sethi (wk), Punya Mehra, Karan Dhiman, Ronak Panoly, Shaurya Singh, Nilansh Keswani, Ammar Badami, Rishabh Mukherjee, Harshit Seth, Sailles Jaishankar, Yug Sharma.

PAG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Jiju Janardhanan (c), Mujahid Amin, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Saqib Manshad, Ansh Tandon, Laxman Manjrekar, Rizwan KS, Akif Raja, Aman Arshad, Abhay Jotin, Himyat Ullah.

DCS vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sethi (3 matches, 69 runs)

S Sethi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. Z Abid is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Jotin (1 match, 124 runs)

A Jotin and A Tandon are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Singh has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Mehra (3 matches, 173 runs, 3 wickets)

P Mehra and R KS are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Sathish is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Keswani (3 matches, 68 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Keswani and M Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Jaishankar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DCS vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

P Mehra

P Mehra is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. Mehra has already smashed 173 runs and taken three wickets in the last three games.

N Keswani

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make N Keswani the captain of the grand league teams. He is also expected to bowl in the middle overs. N Keswani has already smashed 68 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for DCS vs PAG, Match 20

N Keswani - 68 runs and 5 wickets

P Mehra - 173 runs and 3 wickets

Rizwan KS - 56 runs and 4 wickets

M Amin - 23 runs and 6 wickets

A Jotin - 124 runs

DCC Starlets vs Pacific Group Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCC Starlets vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sethi, Z Abid

Batters: A Tandon, A Jotin, S Singh

All-rounders: P Mishra, S Sathish, Rizwan KS

Bowlers: M Amin, S Jaishankar, N Keswani

DCC Starlets vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sethi

Batters: A Tandon, A Jotin, S Singh

All-rounders: P Mishra, S Sathish, Rizwan KS, A Badami

Bowlers: M Amin, S Jaishankar, N Keswani

