DCS vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 5

The DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on the Rajkot Thunder (RJT) in the fifth match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams will be competing for the first time in the tournament. Rajkot Thunder have a lot of experienced players that can help them perform better in today's match. DCC Starlets have performed exceptionally well in previous seasons, so fans can expect a tough competition.

The DCC Starlets will give it their all to win their first match of the tournament but the Rajkot Thunder are strong opponents. The encounter is likely to be won by the Rajkot Thunder.

DCS vs RJT Probable Playing XI

DCS

S Sethi (wk), V Vaswani, P Mukherjee, S Bawa, H Seth, S Singh, A Tarique, K Dhiman, M George, A Ali, R Ghosh, S Abdullah

RJT

H Sheraz (wk), P Anadkat, A Soman, D Rajgor, S Maqsood, B Nandy, M Nasir, S Raychura, R Karanjkar, B Ram, H Patel

Match Details

DCS vs RJT, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DCS vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Sheraz, who has excelled in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also bat in the top order and gain additional points from catches. S Sethi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Mukherjee and A Soman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Seth is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. Both players are expected to bat in the top order.

All-rounders

B Nandy and M Nasir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Maqsood is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Ram and H Patel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. Fans can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Ghosh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DCS vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

S Maqsood (RJT)

B Nandy (RJT)

M Nasir (RJT)

DCC Starlets vs Rajkot Thunder Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sethi, H Sheraz, R Mukherjee, H Seth, A Soman, B Nandy, S Maqsood, M Nasir, B Ram, H Patel, and R Ghosh

Captain: B Nandy Vice Captain: M Nasir

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Sethi, R Mukherjee, H Seth, A Soman, S Singh, B Nandy, S Maqsood, M Nasir, B Ram, H Patel, and S Rajchura

Captain: B Nandy Vice Captain: B Ram

