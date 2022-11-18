DCS vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022, Match 2

DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on Syed Agha CC (SAC) in the second match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DCS vs SAC Dream11 prediction.

DCC Starlets had a good run in the CBFS T20 League. They returned with four wins and a loss in the league stage before faltering in the semi-finals. Syed Agha CC, meanwhile, were not a part of the T20 competition and will be eyeing a strong start to the CBFS T10 League 2022.

DCS vs SAC Match Details, CBFS T10 League 2022

The second match of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between DCC Starlets and Syed Agha CC will be played on November 18 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCS vs SAC, Match 2, CBFS T10 League 2022

Date & Time: November 18th 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

DCS vs SAC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on and the short boundaries will further favor the batters. A high-scoring game could well be on the cards today.

DCS vs SAC Probable Playing 11 today

DCC Starlets team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

DCC Starlets Probable Playing XI: Shrey Sethi (wk), Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Amin, Ronak Panoly, Ahaan Fernandes, Ammar Badami, Faisur Rahman, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Adithya Shetty, Saad Abdullah.

Syed Agha CC team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Syed Agha CC Probable Playing XI: Abdullah Khan (wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Zainullah, Ansar Khan, Niaz Khan-I, Waqarullah Ishaq, Sher Khan, Faisal Altaf, Unaib Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai.

Today’s DCS vs SAC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdullah Khan

Abdullah Khan is a safe bet behind the stumps. He can collect key points with catches and stumpings and can also chip in well with the bat.

Top Batter Pick

Shahrukh Amin

Shahrukh Amin got some solid starts in the CBFS T20 competition. He amassed 101 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 136.49.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ahaan Fernandes

Ahaan Fernandes was in excellent touch with the bat in the CBFS T20 tournament, scoring 144 runs in four innings while striking at 119.01.

Top Bowler Pick

Adithya Shetty

Adithya Shetty is one of the premier bowlers for DCS. He took seven wickets in five CBFS T20 League games at an economy rate of 6.70.

DCS vs SAC match captain and vice-captain choices

Ronak Panoly

Ronak Panoly was magnificent in the CBFS T20 League, amassing 315 runs at a strike rate of 192.07 with the help of 18 sixes and 33 fours. He and also picked up six wickets.

Hassan Eisakhel

Hassan Eisakhel is a key batter for SAC as he can get big runs and has a knack for hitting boundaries consistently.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DCS vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ronak Panoly (DCS)

Adithya Shetty (DCS)

Shahrukh Amin (DCS)

Sher Khan (SAC)

Hassan Eisakhel (SAC)

DCS vs SAC match expert tips

DCS have a few experienced players in their ranks who could be a good fit for this game. Moreover, top-order batters and all-rounders might be crucial in the DCS vs SAC contest.

DCS vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DCS vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abdullah Khan

Batters: Shahrukh Amin, Punya Mehra, Hassan Eisakhel (vc)

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly (c), Ahaan Fernandes, Niaz Khan-I, Sher Khan

Bowlers: Adithya Shetty, Saad Abdullah, Unaib Rehman

DCS vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DCS vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shrey Sethi

Batters: Shahrukh Amin, Hassan Eisakhel, Zainullah

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Ahaan Fernandes (c), Ammar Badami, Sher Khan

Bowlers: Adithya Shetty (vc), Sailles Jaishankar, Faisal Altaf

