DCS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bukhatir 50 Overs League, Match 15

DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on Sri Lions (SRL) in the 15th match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday (September 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs SRL Dream11 fantasy prediction.

DCC Starlets are fifth in the standings, having won one of their two games. They lost their last match against Ajman Heroes by five wickets. Sri Lions, meanwhile, are sixth in the points table, losing two games. They lost their last match against Karwan CC by four wickets.

DCS vs SRL Match Details

The 15th match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League will be played on September 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 6:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCS vs SRL, Bukhatir 50 Overs League, Match 15

Date and Time: September 26, 2022; 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

DCS vs SRL Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly one but also assists pacers. Pacers should dominate early on, so batters will have to be patient before opening up against the spinners. Two of the last three games have been won by the team batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 304

Average second innings score: 244

DCS vs SRL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

DCC Starlets: L-W

Sri Lions: L-W

DCS vs SRL probable playing XIs for today’s match

DCS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

DCS Probable Playing XI

Shrey Sethi (WK), Punya Mehra, Karan Dhiman, Ronak Panoly, Shaurya Singh, Nilansh Keswani, Ammar Badami, Rishabh Mukherjee, Harshit Seth, Sailles Jaishankar, Yug Sharma

SRL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SRL Probable Playing XI

Vinushka Silva (WK), Tharaka Dananjaya, Waruna Perera, Pawantha Weerasinghe, Prashath Mahadurage, Dilisara Sasanka, Isham Ghouse, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vikum Sanjaya, Mohamed Aslam, Mohammed Ubaidulla

DCS vs SRL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shrey Sethi (2 matches, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 68.48)

Sethi is a reliable batter who could fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He has scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 68.48 in two games.

Top Batter pick

Prashath Mahadurage (2 matches, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 77.14)

Mahadurage has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 77.14 in two outings for Sri Lions. His batting could prove to be crucial here.

Top All-rounder pick

Nilansh Keswani (2 matches, 57 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 107.55 and Economy Rate: 2.93)

Keswani has been consistent with his all-round performances in the last few games. He has scored 57 runs and scalped four wickets in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Vikum Sanjaya (2 matches, 20 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 222.22 and Economy Rate: 6.43)

Sanjaya could provide regular breakthroughs for Sri Lions on Monday. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.43 in two games and has also scored 20 runs.

DCS vs SRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Punya Mehra

Mehra should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Monday. He has scored 170 runs and also picked up three wickets in two games.

Mohamed Aslam

Aslam is a top-class all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his team. He has scored 148 runs and picked up two wickets in as many games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for DCS vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Punya Mehra 170 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Mohamed Aslam 148 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Nilansh Keswani 57 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Sailles Jaishankar 11 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Isham Ghouse 4 wickets in 2 matches

DCS vs SRL match expert tips

Punya Mehra could be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this DCS vs SRL match, click here.

DCS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Head to Head League

DCS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction - Bukhatir 50 overs League

DCS vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shrey Sethi

Batters: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Prashath Mahadurage

All-rounders: Malinda Pushpakumara, Nilansh Keswani, Isham Ghouse

Bowlers: Vikum Sanjaya, Rishab Mukherjee, Sailles Jaishankar, Mohamed Aslam

DCS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Grand League

DCS vs SRL Dream11 Prediction - Bukhatir 50 overs League

DCS vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tharaka Dananjaya

Batters: Waruna Perera, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra

All-rounders: Malinda Pushpakumara, Nilansh Keswani, Isham Ghouse

Bowlers: Harshit Seth, Sailles Jaishankar, Mohamed Aslam, Mohammed Ubaidulla

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far