DCS vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ajman A T10 2023, Match 3

The third match of the Ajman A T10 2023 will see the DCC Starlets (DCS) square off against the Seven Districts (SVD) at the Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE on Saturday, June 17.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DCS vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This encounter will be the third game of this edition. Both the teams will look to win this match and solidify their position at the top of the table.

DCS vs SVD Match Details

The third match of the Ajman A T10 will be played on June 17 at the Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE. The match will commence at 11:00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DCS vs SVD, Match 3, Ajman A T10

Date and Time: June 17, 2023, Saturday; 11:00 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

DCS vs SVD Probable Playing XIs

DCS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DCS Probable Playing XIs

V Kumar, V Vaswani, A Tarique, R Nadir, F Al Hashmi, M Aniq, M Khan, H Savnani, F Afridi, S Abdullah, and Z Khan.

SVD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing XI

M Kashif, A Ghaffar, A Urrahim, S Ali, L Sandaruwan, R Ahmed-I, N Arshad, W Hassan, H Ali, M Saghir Khan, and Z Naseer.

DCS vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - V Kumar

V Kumar bats in the top order and hence gets enough deliveries to score some impactful runs. He is also good behind the stumps and that makes him a good choice for this match.

Batter- A Ghaffar

A Ghaffar is an attacking top-order batter. He can take the attack to the opposition from the very first ball of his innings and that gives you an edge in fantasy contests if you keep him in the team.

All-rounder - M Aniq

M Anizq is an effective all-rounder, who can score important runs lower down the batting order and also pick up important wickets. Aniq will be a good choice as an all-rounder for this match.

Bowler - H Ali

H Ali is a lethal bowler who can pick up wickets at any stage of the game. He can also contribute a few runs with the bat and that makes him a great pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

DCS vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ali-I

H Ali will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match as he can pick up points in both innings of the match. Ali will be a great point multiplier with his all-round abilities.

F Afridi

F Afridi is someone who can contribute with both the bat and the ball. He will be an active point scorer in both innings of the match and that makes him a rather safe bet as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for DCS vs SVD, Match 3

V Kumar

A Ghaffar-I

M Aniq

H Ali-I

F Afridi

DCS vs SVD Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Eden Gardens Ajman will be good for batting. A run-fest could be expected and hence top-order batters and all-rounders who can hit hard will be the best choices for the match.

DCS vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: M Kashif-II, V Kumar

Batters: A Ghaffar-I (c), A Tarique (vc), R Nadir

All-rounders: R Ahmed-I, N Arshad, M Aniq

Bowlers: H Ali-I, M Saghir Khan, F Afridi

DCS vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: M Kashif-II, V Kumar

Batters: A Ghaffar-I, A Tarique, R Nadir (c)

All-rounders: R Ahmed-I (vc), N Arshad, M Aniq

Bowlers: H Ali-I, M Saghir Khan, F Afridi

