DCS vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 14

The DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on the Vision Shopping (TVS) in the 14th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The DCC Starlets have performed badly in this year's tournament, losing their first two matches by big margins. The Vision Shopping, meanwhile, won their first match against PSM-XI and are currently placed in third position.

DCS vs TVS Probable Playing XI

DCS Playing XI

Shrey Sethi (wk), Rishab Mukherjee, Shahrukh Amin, Shival Bawa, Harshit Seth, Shaurya Singh, Abdullah Tarique, Karan Dhiman, Yug Sharma, Shubh Mehta, Saad Abdullah

TVS Playing XI

Sajjad Ali-Hashmi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Ali Abid, Aditya Shanware, Waheed Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood-I, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Sajjad Malook, and Imran Javed-I

Match Details

DCS vs TVS, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

DCS vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sethi, who played a knock of 57 runs in the match against RJT, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

A Abid and S Bawa are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Mukherjee is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. S Bawa smashed 70 runs in just 24 balls against RJT.

All-rounders

M Nadeem and S Mahmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nadeem smashed 91 runs and took one wicket in the last match against PSM.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ali and S Mehta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. I Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DCS vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

M Nadeem (TVS)

S Bawa (DCS)

S Mahmood (TVS)

DCC Starlets vs The Vision Shopping: Important stats for Dream11 team

M Nadeem - 91 runs and one wicket

S Mahmood - Four runs and three wickets

S Ali - Three wickets

DCC Starlets vs The Vision Shopping Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sethi, R Mukherjee, A Abid, S Bawa, S Singh, S Mahmood, S Ali, S Bawa, I Ali, A Ali, S Mehta

Captain: M Nadeem Vice Captain: S Bawa

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Sethi, R Mukherjee, A Abid, S Bawa, S Mahmood, S Ali, S Bawa, I Ali, A Ali, S Mehta, Y Sharma

Captain: M Nadeem Vice Captain: S Mahmood

