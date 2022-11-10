DCS vs VTV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1 2022, Match 28

DCC Starlets (DCS) will take on VTAC Volts (VTV) in the 28th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DCS vs VTV Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have been inconsistent in the tournament. With three wins and as many losses, DCC Starlets are third in the points table. The VTAC Volts, meanwhile, have played seven games so far and have a win-loss record of 2-5. They are fourth in the standings.

DCS vs VTV Match Details, Dubai D10 Division 1 2022

The 28th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022 between DCC Starlets and VTAC Volts will be played on November 10 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DCS vs VTV, Match 28, Dubai D10 Division 1 2022

Date & Time: November 10th 2022, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

DCS vs VTV Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

Matches won by teams batting first: 16

Matches won by teams bowling first: 11

DCS vs VTV Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

DCC Starlets: L, W, L, L, W

VTAC Volts: L, L, W, L, L

DCS vs VTV Probable Playing 11 today

DCC Starlets injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

DCC Starlets Probable Playing XI: Vansh Kumar (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ahaan Fernandes, Ronak Panoly, Adithya Shetty, Amaan Ali, Jaiditya Malik, Izhan Khan, Shamim Ali, Zain Hamid.

VTAC Volts injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

VTAC Volts Probable Playing XI: Rajee Mohan (wk), Saqlain Haider, Sheldon Dcruz, Veerapandian Arivalagan, Vinan Nair (c), Aarman Sajnani, Mazhar Hussain, Suhail Kazi, Darshan Pagarani, Muzamil Khan, Sharon Pinto.

Today’s DCS vs VTV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vansh Kumar

Vansh Kumar can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Dhruv Parashar (5 matches, 93 runs)

Dhruv Parashar seems to be in good touch with the bat in the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022, having mustered 93 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Top All-rounder Pick

Adithya Shetty (5 matches, 35 runs, 8 wickets)

Adithya Shetty has been in top form with the ball, claiming eight scalps from five encounters at an economy rate of 6.00. He has also chipped in with 35 runs while striking at 152.17.

Top Bowler Pick

Muzamil Khan (5 matches, 4 wickets)

Muzamil Khan has been impressive in the Dubai D10 Division 1 2022, picking up four wickets in five games at an economy rate of 6.86.

DCS vs VTV match captain and vice-captain choices

Ronak Panoly (5 matches, 205 runs, 6 wickets)

Ronak Panoly has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has scored 205 runs at a strike rate of 225.27 in addition to taking six wickets.

Saqlain Haider (6 matches, 135 runs, 6 wickets)

Saqlain Haider has returned with six scalps in as many overs across five outings. He has also accumulated 135 runs at a strike rate of 148.35.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DCS vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ronak Panoly 205 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Saqlain Haider 135 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Mazhar Hussain 97 runs & 2 wickets in 5 matches Adithya Shetty 35 runs & 8 wickets in 5 matches Dhruv Parashar 93 runs in 5 matches

DCS vs VTV match expert tips

Both sides have some quality all-rounders in their ranks who will be key. The likes of Ronak Panoly, Adithya Shetty, Saqlain Haider, and Mazhar Hussain will be the ones to watch out for in the DCS vs VTV contest.

DCS vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DCS vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vansh Kumar

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Saqlain Haider (vc)

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly (c), Adithya Shetty, Vinan Nair, Mazhar Hussain

Bowlers: Darshan Pagarani, Muzamil Khan, Izhan Khan

DCS vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DCS vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rajee Mohan

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Saqlain Haider, Veerapandian Arivalagan

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Adithya Shetty (c), Mazhar Hussain (vc)

Bowlers: Muzamil Khan, Shamim Ali, Sharon Pinto

