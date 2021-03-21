DD vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bihar Cricket League T20 Match - March 21st, 2021

In the fourth match of the Bihar Cricket League T20, Darbhanga Diamonds will take on Angika Avengers at the Urja Stadium on Sunday.

In their Bihar Cricket League tournament opener, Diamonds beat Bhagalpur Bulls by six wickets. Batting first, the Bulls posted 171/6 in their allotted 20 overs, with Vipul Krishna taking two wickets. However, the Diamonds took just 18.3 overs to chase the target, thanks to the exploits of Kumar Rajnish and wicket-keeper Saurabh.

Meanwhile, the Avengers also started their Bihar Cricket League campaign on a winning note, crushing Patna Pilots. Sakibul Gani’s unbeaten 86-run knock helped the Pilots post 162 on the board. But the Avengers romped home with 12 balls to spare, with Raju Kr scoring 44

Bihar Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Darbhanga Diamonds

Babul Kumar (C), Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Suraj Chauhan (WK), Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna.

Angika Avengers

Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Viveek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Viveek Singh.

Probable Playing XIs

Darbhanga Diamonds

Babul Kumar (C), Suraj Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Kundan Sharma, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Paramjeet Singh, Imtiaz Alam.

Angika Avengers

Kumar Nishant, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar, Keshav Kumar (WK), Sarfaraj Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Rahul Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Krishna Ojha, Suraj Kashyap.

Match Details

Match: Darbhanga Diamonds vs Angika Avengers, Match 4.

Date & Time: 21st March; 6:00 PM.

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar.

Pitch Report

Chasing seems easy on this track, as both chasing teams won on Day 1 of the Bihar Cricket League. Batters will play a key role at this venue, with 170 being the average first-innings score.

Both pacers and spinners will have to work hard to keep the batsmen quiet.

Bihar Cricket League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DD vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction 2021 Bihar Cricket League T20 tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Nishant Kumar, Raju KR, Harsh Raj, Kundan Sharma, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Rahul Kumar, Vipul Krishna.

Captain: Kumar Rajnish. Vice-captain: Raju KR.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ashwini Kumar, Suraj Yadav, Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Raju KR, Harsh Raj, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Paramjeet Singh, Rahul Kumar, Vipul Krishna.

Captain: Bipin Saurabh. Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ashraf.