DD vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Bihar Cricket League T20 Match - March 25th, 2021

Darbhanga Diamonds will take on Bhagalpur Bulls in the semi-finals of the Bihar Cricket League T20 on Thursday.

Darbhanga Diamonds qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in the group. Along with Angika Avengers, they have been the best side in the Bihar Cricket League T20, registering three wins in four matches. Despite having the same number of points, Darbhanga finished behind Angika, courtesy of a worse net run rate of -0.074.

Despite finishing third, the Bhagalpur Bulls have a higher net run rate (+0.0531) than the Dharbhanga Diamonds. They collected four points from as many Bihar Cricket League T20 fixtures, finishing ahead of the Patna Pilots.

Darbhanga Diamonds are the favorites to win Thursday's match.

Squads to choose from:

Darbhanga Diamonds

Indarjit Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Suraj Chauhan, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Suraj Yadav, Rahul Ratn, Vikrant Singh, Prakash Babu, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh –II,Rohit Kumar –II, Dhiraj Kumar, Bansidhar Kumar, Vikas Jha

Bhagalpur Bulls

Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Mukesh Kumar, Vikash Ranjan (wk), MD Rahmatullah (c), Prashant Srivastava, Aspaq Ahmad, Prashant Singh, Harsh Kumar, Rashid Iqbal, Shahsi Shekhar, Gaurav Sharma, Varun Raj, Yashasvi Rishav, Tripurari Keshav, Prem Priyank, Satish Kumar, Anuj Raj, Manohar Jha, Govind Dev Choudhary, Raj Singh Naveen, Rishav Raj, Amod Yadav

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Darbhanga Diamonds

Indarjit Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Suraj Chauhan, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam

Bhagalpur Bulls

Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Mukesh Kumar, Vikash Ranjan (wk), MD Rahmatullah (c), Prashant Srivastava, Aspaq Ahmad, Prashant Singh, Harsh Kumar, Rashid Iqbal, Shahsi Shekhar

Match Details

Match: Darbhanga Diamonds vs Bhagalpur Bulls, Semi-Final

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna

Date and Time: 25th March, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is generally on the slower side at the Urja Stadium. While the spinners are expected to play a vital part in the match, the pacers could also find some swing early on. A score of 150-160 is supposed to par at th venue.

Bihar Cricket League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DD vs BB)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bipin Saurabh, Vikash Ranjan, Md Rahmatullah, Babul Kumar, Ankit Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Shabbir Khan, Prashant Kumar Singh, Sashi Shekhar, Vipul Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

Captain: Prashant Srivastava. Vice-captain: Md Rahmatullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bipin Saurabh, Vikash Ranjan, Md Rahmatullah, Babul Kumar, Ankit Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Shabbir Khan, Sashi Shekhar, Vipul Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Imtiaz Alam

Captain: Sashi Shekhar, Vice-captain: Bipin Saurabh