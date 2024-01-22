DD vs CCH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 22, 2024  

Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers are set to face each other in Match No.5 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Monday, January 22. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

Dhaka are placed third in the table after they defeated defending champions Comilla Victorians by five wickets in their previous match. The Challengers, on the other hand, are fourth with wins in one out of two matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DD vs CCH game:

#3 Mohammad Naim Sheikh (DD) – 8 credits

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mohammad Naim Sheikh was one of the major reasons why Dhaka were able to beat the Victorians, also the defending champions in their first game. Opening the batting, the southpaw laid the platform for his team in their run-chase with a knock of 52 off 40 balls, laced with three fours and as many sixes. Fantasy users should pick him in their DD vs CCH Dream11 teams.

#2 Najibullah Zadran (CCH) – 7.5 credits

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Najibullah Zadran has been impressive for the Challengers in the ongoing tournament. He is currently the leading run-scorer of BPL 2024, having notched 85 runs from two games at an average of 85 and a strike rate of 163.46. Najibullah is the kind of batter who can take the match away from an opposition right from the outset. He should be picked in the DD vs CCH Dream11 teams.

#1 Taskin Ahmed (DD) – 8.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Taskin Ahmed did not show any signs of rustiness when he returned following an injury layoff. He picked up two crucial wickets of Imrul Kayes and Towhid Hridoy and finished with impressive figures of 4-0-30-2. Taskin can be lethal, both with the new ball and at the death. Fantasy users should not leave Taskin out of their DD vs CCH Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in DD vs CCH match? Taskin Ahmed Najibullah Zadran 0 votes