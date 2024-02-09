DD vs COV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 9, 2024  

Durdanto Dhaka (DD) and Comilla Victorians (COV) face off in the 26th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, February 9, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Victorians are third in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.281, thanks to wins in four out of six games. Dhaka, meanwhile, are tottering at the bottom with six losses in seven games.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 DD vs COV fantasy team:

#3 Towhid Hridoy (COV) – 7.5 credits

Towhid Hridoy has been excellent for the Victorians and is their second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament.

The right-hander has scored 142 runs in six games at an average of 23.66, a strike rate of 131.48 and a top score of 47. Given the form he's in, fantasy users should pick him in their Dream11 team.

#2 Tanvir Islam (COV) – 6.5 credits

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam was stupendous last season, finishing as the top wicket-taker in the tournament.

He has again been handy with the ball for the Victorians again this term, picking up 11 wickets in six games at an economy rate of 6.14 and a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their DD vs COV Dream11 team.

#1 Shoriful Islam (DD) – 8 credits

Shoriful Islam has been the standout cricketer for Dhaka in the ongoing edition of the BPL.

The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 13 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 8.17. Shoriful also has a hat-trick and is someone fantasy users should not leave out of their DD vs COV Dream11 team.

