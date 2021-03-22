DD vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bihar T20 Match - Mar 22, 2021

Darbhanga Diamonds will lock horns with Gaya Gladiators in the 5th match of the Bihar T20 League at Urja Stadium in Patna.

Darbhanga Diamonds have won one and lost one match so far, and are placed in third position in the points table. They lost their previous game against Angika Avengers by 58 runs.

Gaya Gladiators, on the other hand, have lost their only match played and find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They lost their opening game of the Bihar T20 League against Bhagalpur Bulls by 7 wickets.

Both teams will be hoping to pick up a win from this match and gain some momentum in the early stages of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Darbhanga Diamonds

Babul Kumar (C), Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Suraj Chauhan (WK), Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan and Vipul Krishna.

Gaya Gladiators

Vikash Yadav (WK), Pranav Singh (WK), Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Saqib Hussain, Shashank Upadhyay, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin KR Singh (C), Mritunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Suraj Rathore, Apura Anand, Vikas Patel, Sidhnat Vijay, Aditya Pandey, Rajesh Singh, Deelip Kumar and Piyush Kumar Singh.

Predicted Playing-11s

Darbhanga Diamonds

Babul Kumar (C), Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Kundan Sharma, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Paramjeet Singh, Imtiaz Alam.

Gaya Gladiators

Vikash Yadav (WK), Sabir Khan, Saqib Hussain, Harish Kumar, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin KR Singh (C), Suraj Rathore, Vikas Patel, Sidhnat Vijay, Rajesh Singh, Piyush Kumar Singh.

Match Details

Match: Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators, Match 5

Date: 22nd March 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Urja Stadium is a sporting one that has something to offer for both batsmen and bowlers. The pacers have enjoyed great success on this ground. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will be able to play shots on the upside. Moreover, teams chasing have won three out of the four completed Bihar T20 League games. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 151 runs.

DD vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Sidhnat Vijay, Piyush Kumar Singh, Shabbir Khan, Sachin KR Singh, Suraj Rathore, Vipul Krishna, Imtiaz Alam, Sabir Khan.

Captain: Sachin KR Singh. Vice-Captain: Shabbir Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Yadav, Kumar Rajnish, Sidhnat Vijay, Piyush Kumar Singh, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Sachin KR Singh, Suraj Rathore, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Sabir Khan.

Captain: Vipul Krishna. Vice-Captain: Sachin KR Singh.