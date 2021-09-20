DD vs KB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 27

Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Kharagpur Blasters in the 27th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

With six wins from nine matches, Durgapur Dazzlers occupy the top spot in the points table this season. Meanwhile, Kharagpur Blasters have won only thrice in eight matches so far and are fifth in the standings.

The last time the two sides met, Durgapur Dazzlers defeated Kharagpur Blasters by five wickets.

DD vs KB Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Abhishek Raman (c), Abhishek Das, Shakir Gandhi (wk), Arnab Chaudhuri, Rohit Kumar, Aritra Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Sayan Ghosh, Subham Chatterjee, Noman Manzoor

KB XI

Kazi Saifi (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prayas Ray Barman, Dip Chatterjee, Gitimoy Basu(wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Mohit Roy, MD Kaif, Rishav Das, Sandipan Das Jr, Sachin Singh

Match Details

DD vs KB, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 27

Date and Time: 20th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s DD vs KB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Raman could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Das is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can also play big shots with ease. He has scored 108 runs over the last three matches.

All-rounders

W Chatterjee is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 4 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match against Kharagpur Blasters.

KJ Saifi can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

A Chatterjee is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped 10 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs KB Dream11 prediction team

W Chatterjee (DD) – 434 points

A Chatterjee (DD) – 383 points

KJ Saifi (KB) – 382 points

P Pramanik (KB) – 370 points

S Ghosh (DD) – 289 points

Important stats for DD vs KB Dream11 prediction team

W Chatterjee: 40 runs and 11 wickets

A Chatterjee: 10 wickets

KJ Saifi: 234 runs

P Pramanik: 9 wickets

A Das: 184 runs

DD vs KB Dream11 Prediction Today

DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Raman, A Das, D Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, W Chatterjee, KJ Saifi, P Pramanik, PR Barman, A Chaterjee, S Ghosh, M Kaif

Captain: W Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: A Chaterjee

DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raman, A Das, D Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, M Roy, W Chatterjee, KJ Saifi, PR Barman, A Chaterjee, S Ghosh, M Kaif

Captain: A Chaterjee, Vice-Captain: PR Barman

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava