DD vs KB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 6

Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Kharagpur Blasters in the fourth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
Kharagpur Blasters currently occupy second position in the table. They defeated Krishnanagar Challengers comfortably by nine wickets in the previous match and will be high on confidence. Meanwhile, the Durgapur Dazzlers lost their previous match against Krishnanagar Challengers by five wicekts.
DD vs KB Probable Playing 11 Today
DD XI
Abhishek Das, Abhishek Raman, Shubham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Porel, Mariza Danish Aalam, Sandipan Das Sr, Artira Chaterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Ravikant Singh, Roshan Singh
KB XI
Dibya Majumder, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Dip Chatterjee, Gitmoy Basu, Akash Ghatak, Mohit Roy, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, Pradipta Pramanik, Sandipan Das, Md Kaif, Raj Kumar Pal
Match Details
DD vs KB, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 4
Date and Time: 9th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say in proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.
Today’s DD vs KB Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
G Basu could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batters
A Das is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. Against Krishnanagar, he remained 58 not out off just 34 balls and his innings included seven fours and a couple of sixes.
All-rounders
KJ Saifi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored a half-century in the previous match.
S Das Sr can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has picked up three wickets so far.
Bowlers
M Kaif will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.
Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs KB Dream11 prediction team
KJ Saifi (KB) – 111 points
S Das Sr (DD) – 89 points
A Das (DD) – 87 points
RK Pal (KB) – 76 points
D Chatterjee (KB) – 72 points
Important stats for DD vs KB Dream11 prediction team
KJ Saifi: 57 runs
S Das Sr: 3 wickets
A Das: 58 runs
RK Pal: 2 wickets
D Chatterjee: 43 runs
DD vs KB Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Basu, A Das, D Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, K J Saifi, S Das Sr, P Pramanik, W Chatterjee, RK Pal, S Ghosh, M Kaif
Captain: KJ Saifi, Vice-Captain: S Das Sr
Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Basu, A Porel, A Das, D Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, K J Saifi, S Das Sr, P Pramanik, RK Pal, S Ghosh, M Kaif
Captain: A Das, Vice-Captain: P Pramanik