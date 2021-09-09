DD vs KB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 6

Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Kharagpur Blasters in the fourth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Kharagpur Blasters currently occupy second position in the table. They defeated Krishnanagar Challengers comfortably by nine wickets in the previous match and will be high on confidence. Meanwhile, the Durgapur Dazzlers lost their previous match against Krishnanagar Challengers by five wicekts.

DD vs KB Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Abhishek Das, Abhishek Raman, Shubham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Porel, Mariza Danish Aalam, Sandipan Das Sr, Artira Chaterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Ravikant Singh, Roshan Singh

KB XI

Dibya Majumder, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Dip Chatterjee, Gitmoy Basu, Akash Ghatak, Mohit Roy, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, Pradipta Pramanik, Sandipan Das, Md Kaif, Raj Kumar Pal

Match Details

DD vs KB, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 4

Date and Time: 9th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say in proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s DD vs KB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Basu could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Das is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. Against Krishnanagar, he remained 58 not out off just 34 balls and his innings included seven fours and a couple of sixes.

All-rounders

KJ Saifi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored a half-century in the previous match.

S Das Sr can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has picked up three wickets so far.

Bowlers

M Kaif will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs KB Dream11 prediction team

KJ Saifi (KB) – 111 points

S Das Sr (DD) – 89 points

A Das (DD) – 87 points

RK Pal (KB) – 76 points

D Chatterjee (KB) – 72 points

Important stats for DD vs KB Dream11 prediction team

KJ Saifi: 57 runs

S Das Sr: 3 wickets

A Das: 58 runs

RK Pal: 2 wickets

D Chatterjee: 43 runs

DD vs KB Dream11 Prediction Today

DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Basu, A Das, D Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, K J Saifi, S Das Sr, P Pramanik, W Chatterjee, RK Pal, S Ghosh, M Kaif

Captain: KJ Saifi, Vice-Captain: S Das Sr

DD vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Basu, A Porel, A Das, D Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, K J Saifi, S Das Sr, P Pramanik, RK Pal, S Ghosh, M Kaif

Captain: A Das, Vice-Captain: P Pramanik

Edited by Diptanil Roy