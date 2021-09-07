DD vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 2

The Durgapur Dazzlers (DD) will take on Krishnanagar Challengers (KC) in the second match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Both sides have several quality players at their disposal and would be eager to begin their Bengal T20 Challenge campaign with a win today. A thrilling game of T20 beckons at the Eden Gardens.

DD vs KC Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Abhishek Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, D Prasad, A Porel, A Das, M Alam, A Bhattacharjee, A Chaudhiri, A Sarkar, N Manzoor, R Singh

KC XI

Arnab Nandy, Koushik Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Agniv Pan, A Kumar Singh, R Bhattacharya, A Ansari, S Nag, D Baidya, G Mustafa, S Mandal

Match Details

DD vs KC, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 7th September, 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and offer equal assistance to both bowlers and batsmen. Batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Bowling first should be the preferred option in Kolkata, owing to the dew factor.

Today’s DD vs KC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Pan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsman

A Das is a reliable batsman who rarely throws his wicket away. He can also play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

A Nandy is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a good multiplier pick for your DD vs KC Dream11 fantasy team. Nandy has scored 259 runs and picked up 29 wickets in his T20 career.

A Bhattacharjee could also prove to be the difference-maker in today's game. He can fetch you healthy points from both his batting and bowling skills.

Bowlers

Chaterjee is expected to bag a wicket or two in today's crucial fixture. He's a premier bowler for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs KC Dream11 prediction team

A Nandy (KC)

A Bhattacharjee (DD)

S Das Sr (DD)

W Chatterjee (DD)

A Das (DD)

Important stats for DD vs KC Dream11 prediction team

A Nandy: 259 runs and 29 wickets

A Bhattacharjee: 9 runs and 4 wickets

S Das Sr: 13 runs and 2 wickets

W Chatterjee: 192 runs

A Das: 123 runs

DD vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today

DD vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pan, AK Singh, M Aalam, A Das, S Das Sr, A Nandy, W Chatterjee, A Bhattacharjee, A Chaterjee, D Baidya, S S Chakraborty

Captain: A Nandy. Vice-captain: S Das Sr

DD vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pan, AK Singh, M Aalam, A Das, A Ansari, S Das Sr, A Nandy, A Bhattacharjee, A Chaterjee, D Baidya, S S Chakraborty

Captain: A Bhattacharjee. Vice-captain: A Das

Edited by Samya Majumdar