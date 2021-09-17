DD vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 21

Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Krishnanagar Challengers in the 21st match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

With four wins from seven matches so far, Durgapur Dazzlers occupy the top spot on the table. They’ve been in mesmerizing form and would like to extend their winning momentum.

Krishnanagar Challengers have had a rough campaign and have won just once in seven matches. They are rooted to the bottom of the table.

DD vs KC Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Prakash Babu, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Arnav Kishore, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Shabbir Khan, Babul Kumar, Vipul Krishna, Vikas Jha, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma.

KC XI

Diganta Neogi, Soumyadip Mandal, Golam Mustafa, Ayan Gupta, Shreyan Chakraborty, Kanishk Seth, Koushik Ghosh, SK Asif Hussain, Ayush Kumar Singh, Agniv Pan(wk), Arnab Nandi (C).

Match Details

DD vs KC, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 21

Date and Time: 17th September, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say on proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s DD vs KC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Raman could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. He scored 43 runs and picked up a wicket in the last match.

Batters

A Das is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He scored 60 runs in the previous match and his innings included five boundaries and a six.

All-rounders

W Chatterjee is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your DD vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 31 runs and has picked up six wickets so far.

S Das Sr can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

A Chatterjee is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has taken eight wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs KC Dream11 prediction team

A Chatterjee (DD) – 317 points

W Chatterjee (DD) – 264 points

A Raman (DD) – 231 points

S Das Sr (DD) – 220 points

A Das (DD) – 215 points

Important stats for DD vs KC Dream11 prediction team

A Chatterjee: 8 wickets

W Chatterjee: 31 runs and 6 wickets

A Raman: 98 runs and 1 wicket

S Das Sr: 22 runs and 5 wickets

A Das: 147 runs

DD vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today

DD vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Raman, A Das, K Ghosh, S Chatterjee, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, S A Hossain, A Nandy, A Chatterjee, K Seth, D Baidya

Captain: W Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: S Das Sr

DD vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raman, A Das, K Ghosh, S Chatterjee, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, A Nandy, A Chatterjee, K Seth, D Baidya, S S Chakraborty

Captain: A Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: A Das

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava